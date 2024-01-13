Fabolous has been steady with his freestyle Friday releases, and as a follow-up to his latest drop, the Brooklyn MC is breaking down the bars “OHSO Freestyle.”

Taking to his Instagram Story on Thursday (January 11), Loso shared a few photos to give a visual explanation to some of his lines that may have gone over peoples’ heads.

To explain the line: “You know how I rolls/Ghost up at the club like Omari, Power role,” Fab provided a picture of a Rolls Royce and Omari Hardwick in the club in his role on Power as Ghost.

Fab shared photos of the UNLV men’s basketball team, the Rebels as a visual clue to the line: “Rebels with the long arm/Stacy Aug-Mon/They hate when you in LV/Put the towel in your mouth, it’s nothing you can tell me.”

The Rebels are currently coached by Stacey Augmon following the death of Jerry Tarkanian – who famously chewed on wet towels as a game ritual.

You can view the pictures below.

Fabolous’ previous Friday freestyle the week prior made headlines because it featured an apparent diss to his stepdaughter, Taina.

Released on December 30, the track finds the Brooklyn rapper delving into the complexities of navigating various relationships while adopting a self-centered perspective.

“Selfishness will make someone comment under your pic/ When he took care of you and your mama since you were six/ Who selfish?/ Maybe we all are,” he spits.

The dig appears to stem from an exchange between the pair in October 2022 after Fabolous wished his 2-year-old daughter Journey a happy birthday in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

“I named you Journey because that’s really what it’s been,” he wrote alongside a photo of him cradling his daughter. “Might not know when you going thru it, but you’ll get it at the end.

“I don’t believe you can have faith unless you trust the JOURNEY. You have taught me that so I look at you with understanding & love. Your life assures it will all add up… 10 • 10 • 2020. Happy Bday Journey Jackson.”

The post seemed to strike a chord with Loso’s stepdaughter Taina Williams, who threw shade at the Brooklyn MC in a since-deleted comment.

“This post is hilarious,” she wrote, accompanied by a series of crying laughing emojis. “‘Might not know when you going thru it, but you’ll get it at the end’ Is Translation for = I haven’t taken care of my daughter in almost a year & don’t even ask about her well being because IDC.”

She continued: “[And] Im bitter & I’m only a father to my two beautiful sons who I can manipulate. Stop playing with the internet.”