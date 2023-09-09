FABRICIO WERDUM suffered a gruesome-looking eye injury in his bare-knuckle fight loss to Junior dos Santos.

The Brazilian duo met at the Gamebred Fighting Championship last night in Florida with Dos Santos crowned winner via a split decision.

2 Fabricio Werdum suffered a horror eye injury in his defeat to Junior Dos Santos Credit: @gamebredfc

2 The veteran received urgent medical attention after the fight Credit: @gamebredfc

In the brutal three-round encounter, Werdum sustained a horror wound to his left eye.

The 46-year-old could after the bout due to the huge slice taken out the eyelid.

He had also suffered a smaller cut above his other eye as blood dripped down his face.

Fans were left in shock by the injury, one said: “His eyelid is hanging on for dear life.”

Another added: “Most violent show on Earth.”

A third reacted: “Respect for this MMA legend. Werdum is a warrior.”

The bout was Werdum’s first since May 2021.

He is a former UFC heavyweight champion, having won the title in 2015 when he beat Cain Velasquez.

CASINO SPECIAL – BEST CASINO WELCOME OFFERS

He lost his belt the following year to Stipe Miocic before quitting the UFC in 2020 to sign for the Professional Fighters League then Gamebred.

As for Dos Santos, it was his second win over his Werdum after the duo first fought back in 2008.

The win ended the 39-year-old’s run of five straight losses.