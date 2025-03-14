

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin explained the Code of Federal Regulation to CNN News Chief Climate Correspondent Bill Weir Thursday. [emphasis, links added]

Zeldin is fresh from repealing 31 Biden-era climate regulations to continue his effort to “end the Green New Deal.”

One of the changes regarding higher emission standards is predicted to save the auto industry $700 billion in regulatory and compliance costs.

Weir criticized the speed with which these changes came during a segment on CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins.

“They were putting out press releases. With such a flurry, about 31 different actions and rollbacks that some of them had typos or placeholders. At the top, we have one of those there,” Weir said as the image of the press release appeared on screen.

“Oops,” Collins commented.

“Trump EPA announces zero zero zero. You can see there it‘s sort of shoot first, fill out the press release later,” Weir said.

“Another media ‘fact check’ face plant where the fact checker doesn’t have the slightest clue what he’s talking about,” Zeldin wrote on X.

“‘OOOO b/c’ is not a typo. 40 CFR Part 60 Subpart OOOO, or Quad O, is a federal reg under the Clean Air Act. Also, those aren’t zeroes, it’s the letter ‘O’.”

This code in question details “Standards of Performance for Crude Oil and Natural Gas Facilities for Which Construction, Modification, or Reconstruction.”

Zeldin wrote in the press release that the change was meant to ensure future regulations are “rooted in the rule of law, not be used as a weapon to shut down development and manufacturing in the United States.”

