Stories on Facebook are one of the highlights of the social networking app, but the feature isn’t as appealing when updates from non-friends show up on your timeline. Many users are complaining about the same.

Meta’s older social media platform offers features similar to its photo-sharing app, Instagram, including Stories, which only appear for 24 hours. Unlike instances when a user’s Facebook account gets hacked and ends up showing inappropriate posts, the issue troubling users at the moment is a rare occurrence.

Photo by Ercin Erturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Facebook users are seeing stories from non-friends

Facebook users have raised complaints about seeing Stories shared by non-friends on their timelines as of Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

Stories are the highlights that can be found on the top of your timeline right next to the Reels feature. By default, Facebook only shows stories shared by people on your Friends list.

However, users are seeing Stories by strangers on their timelines suddenly along with updates by Friends, causing great confusion.

Facebook hasn’t addressed the issue at the time of this writing and it’s highly unlikely that your account has been hacked as many other users are facing similar issues with the Stories.

It appears to be a temporary glitch that may take some time to be rectified.

Updates by strangers aren’t serving users well

Facebook users have taken to Elon Musk‘s platform to check with fellow Facebook users if they are shown Stories shared by non-friends too.

One wrote on X: “I don’t know fam, but why are the Facebook stories of people who are not my friends showing up on my timeline?”

“Why are the stories of people who are not included in the friend list also included in the Facebook stories n my Timeline? That app is getting worse and worse as time goes on,” asked another.

A third user asked: “Is anybody else seeing stories by non-friends on their timeline? I am super confused! Facebook can you please look into this?”

Why does Facebook show posts in my feed about strangers?

There is a reason why you may be seeing posts by strangers on your timeline. But, this doesn’t explain the Stories of non-friends on your profile, which can only be addressed by Facebook.

But, if you find posts that don’t belong to people on your list, it is because somebody from your Friends list would have commented on the post which is shown to you.

“You also might see posts about your friends commenting in public groups that you aren’t a member of”, the official blog notes.

If you wish to block updates by any of your Friends on your Feed, follow the below.