WASHINGTON (Reuters) -American companies rolled out a series of big ticket AI and energy investment pledges on Tuesday, part of a push by U.S. President Donald Trump to maintain America’s edge in the booming technology sector. Here are some of the biggest announcements timed around the Energy and Innovation Summit at Carnegie Mellon University, which is expected to include $90 billion in investments in and around Pennsylvania.

Alphabet-owned Google has struck a $3 billion deal with Brookfield Asset Management for electricity generated from two hydropower facilities in Pennsylvania. The tech giant will also invest $25 billion in data centers across Pennsylvania and neighboring states over the next two years, Semafor reported on Tuesday.

Asset management firm Blackstone plans a $25 billion investment in data centers and energy infrastructure in Pennsylvania, its President and Chief Operating Officer Jon Gray told a panel at the summit.

On Monday Meta Platforms Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said his company would spend hundreds of billions of dollars to build several massive AI data centers, including a multi-gigawatt data center dubbed Prometheus, which is planned for Ohio.

Cloud infrastructure technology company CoreWeave plans to spend up to $6 billion on building a new artificial intelligence data center in Pennsylvania, the company said on Tuesday.

The pledges come amid a surge in investments for AI startups, a sign that the field continues to thrive even as venture capital firms are struggling to raise money, a report from PitchBook on Tuesday showed.

