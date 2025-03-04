(Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump has named five cryptocurrencies he wants to be part of a new strategic reserve – in other words, crypto holdings owned by the U.S. government.

In a post on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump announced that his January executive order on digital assets would create a stockpile of XRP, SOL and ADA currencies, surprising traders by choosing three lesser-known tokens and sending their prices soaring.

Later on Sunday, Trump added that bitcoin and ether, the two biggest cryptocurrencies, would be included in the reserve.

Here is what we know about the tokens, in the order Trump named them:

1. XRP

Created by the U.S. crypto company Ripple, XRP is the world’s third-biggest cryptocurrency, with $140 billion of the tokens in circulation, and each token worth around $2.40, according to CoinGecko data.

Ripple has touted XRP as a way to help transfer funds around the world faster and more cheaply than other cryptocurrencies including bitcoin. Like other tokens, its price has been volatile.

Ripple is a major player when it comes to crypto lobbying. It donated $45 million to a lobbying group that tried to influence the U.S. elections in favour of the crypto industry, according to OpenSecrets.

In January, its CEO Brad Garlinghouse posted a photo of himself alongside Trump, saying they had enjoyed a “Great dinner”.

For years, the company was locked in a legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over whether its sales of XRP in 2012 counted as an unregistered securities offering. Ripple mostly won that case, though the SEC did have a partial victory.

Asked for comment on Monday, a Ripple spokesperson referred Reuters to a tweet Garlinghouse published on X on Sunday in which he said he appreciated Trump’s “vision of a govt digital asset reserve representative of the industry.”

Ripple’s President Monica Long told Reuters in June that the PAC that Ripple had donated to was bipartisan and focused on supporting candidates who back the regulations desired by the crypto industry.

2. SOL

SOL is the name of the token that runs on a blockchain called Solana. That blockchain is often used to launch meme coins – including Trump’s own cryptocurrency, which the president unveiled in January.

With around $73 billion worth of tokens in circulation, CoinGecko data puts it as the sixth-biggest cryptocurrency.

It has been volatile and lost most of its value in 2022, hurt by its association with former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. Although Solana was not directly related to the now-collapsed crypto exchange, Bankman-Fried frequently praised the token.

