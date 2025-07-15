Rithuparna K S once believed her dreams had collapsed. She had failed to secure a government seat through NEET and dropped her UPSC ambitions. But at just 20, the girl from Koduru in Karnataka’s Thirthahalli taluk has made headlines by landing a Rs 72.3 lakh per annum offer from the UK-based aviation giant Rolls-Royce—becoming the youngest woman to work in its jet engine manufacturing division.

Her journey is anything but conventional.

From Medical Aspirant to Robotics Trailblazer



After completing her schooling at St Agnes and failing to qualify for a government MBBS seat through NEET, Rithuparna was disheartened. “My dream was to become a doctor,” she told TNN. But with her father’s encouragement, she pivoted to engineering and secured admission through CET at Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management (SCEM), Mangaluru, in 2022.

What started as Plan B soon became her passion.

“From day one at college, I started exploring,” she said. Her fascination with automation led her to pursue Robotics and Automation Engineering. Inspired by her seniors’ work, she soon began creating impactful projects with real-world applications.

Building Robots, Winning Medals



Together with her team, Rithuparna built a robotic sprayer and harvester for arecanut farmers—a solution that won gold and silver medals at the INEX international conference in Goa. The competition included participants from Japan, Singapore, Russia, and China.She also contributed to research in robotic surgery at NITK Surathkal and helped develop a mobile app for solid waste management, interacting directly with Dakshina Kannada’s Deputy Commissioner, Mullai Muhilan MP.

Rolls-Royce Said She Wouldn’t Make It—She Proved Them Wrong



Aspiring for global exposure, Rithuparna reached out to Rolls-Royce for an internship. The company initially dismissed her chances, saying she wouldn’t be able to complete even one assigned task in a month.

“I asked them for a chance,” she recalled. They gave her a challenge with a one-month deadline. She completed it in just one week.

Impressed by her efficiency, the company gave her more complex assignments, kicking off a demanding eight-month journey of tasks and interviews—all while juggling her sixth-semester college workload. She even worked midnight to 6 AM IST to accommodate UK work hours.

In December 2024, she received her pre-placement offer at Rs 39.6 lakh. By April 2025, her performance prompted a salary revision to Rs 72.3 lakh per annum.

Preparing for the US, But Staying Rooted

Rithuparna will complete her 7th semester before moving to Texas, USA, to join Rolls-Royce full-time. She’ll work in their jet engine manufacturing unit.

She was also one of just 15 students from Dakshina Kannada selected under the prestigious DC Fellowship program for problem-solving in real-world contexts.

Her department head, Prof. Lawrence Joseph Fernandes, called her success “a proud moment” for the college and an inspiration to aspiring engineers nationwide.

“Young people today have big dreams but often give only 50%,” Rithuparna said. “To succeed, you have to give 200%. Stay determined. Stay grounded. And never forget your roots.”