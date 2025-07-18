Image: FSA website

A chocolate bar inspired by the viral ‘Dubai chocolate’ trend has been urgently recalled across the UK after it was found to pose a serious health risk to people with peanut allergies.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued an alert regarding Noesis Schokolade Love of Dubai, a 95g chocolate bar manufactured by NOESIS SCHOKOLADE, Gida ve Unlu Mam Ltd and distributed in the UK by Black Sea Trading Ltd. The product contains undeclared peanuts, an allergen that is not listed on the label.

“We are notifying consumers and food business who have purchased Noesis Schokolade Love of Dubai chocolate that this product contains peanut, which is not mentioned on the label, making it a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy to peanuts,” the FSA said.

The recall applies to all lot numbers and all best-before dates of the product.

The FSA has directed food businesses to “immediately stop sales and to undertake product withdrawals, and where there have been retail sales, to undertake product recalls.” The supplier, Black Sea Trading Ltd, has been uncontactable, adding urgency to the recall effort.

“This is because the product presents a serious risk to anyone with an allergy to peanuts,” the agency added.

Enforcement authorities are now working with the FSA to investigate the supply chain and ensure all affected products are removed from the market. Allergy advocacy organisations have also been informed.

The FSA advises consumers: “Don’t buy this product, and if you have bought it, don’t eat it, especially if you have a peanut allergy. Dispose of the product at home and get in touch with your local Trading Standards in Great Britain or Environmental Health Officers in Northern Ireland, to let them know where you purchased it.”