





During the Falcons‘ 23-7 loss to the Jaguars in London, receiver Mack Hollins appeared to get frustrated at quarterback Desmond Ridder following a failed connection. The scene summed up a frustrating offensive day for Atlanta, as Ridder threw for just 191 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, including a pick-six.

Despite the altercation, Ridder defended his teammate, saying that Hollins was just showing his frustration over the offense failing to meet expectations.

“I was coming over saying whatever and he just had a break of emotion. We have a standard of play for this offense … and we haven’t been playing to it,” Ridder said, via The Athletic’s Josh Kendall. “He felt it was necessary to let his emotions out.”

dude, mack hollins wanted none of this desmond ridder high five after he missed him on the post pic.twitter.com/mxd4Vg14XV — Austin Gayle (@austingayle_) October 1, 2023

Ridder maintains that Hollins was not specifically upset at him as a quarterback.

“It makes it look like it was directed toward me,” Ridder said. “It was directed toward me, toward the offense, toward everyone. He obviously plays with a lot of emotion. We know we weren’t playing the way we were supposed to be playing and that makes a lot of people mad.”

In his first year as a starter, Ridder has 744 passing yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions in four games, and Atlanta is 2–2. As a team, however, the Falcons have the third-fewest passing yards on the season, while Hollins has recorded 114 passing yards so far.







