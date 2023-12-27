Fallout London, the ‘DLC-sized mod’ for Fallout 4 from Team FOLON, has received a new deep-dive trailer and release date of April 23, 2024 – a bit less than two weeks after the premiere of Prime Video’s Fallout show.

Fallout London was delayed back in June from the third quarter of 2023 to the fourth quarter to get out of the way of Starfield. However, it appears the team needs a bit more time to get this mod just right. To help with the wait, it shared a 13-minute overview of Fallout London that breaks down exactly why the world should be excited for it.

A statement from the developers of Fallout London and Team FOLON. Official Release Announcement Video: https://t.co/MfmDExpqGa pic.twitter.com/Pz5AGfsHrW — Team FOLON (@TeamFOLON) December 23, 2023

Team FOLON shared the news on X/Twitter, saying, “despite being content-complete as planned, upon careful considerations, we’ve recognised that our testing process may not be as robust as we desire.”

“To be candid, the main factor influencing this decision lies in the composition of our scripting team,” Team FOLON continued. “A significant portion of our team members come from a region affected by conflict, which has understandably impacted their focus on the mod. As such, it caused us to fall behind schedule. Only through a clever reorganisation and reskilling of team members have we manged to catch up, but it has come at the cost of testing.

“Our commitment is to provide you with a polished and as close to flawless experieence as we can. We only get one chance at a first release. We aim to deliver a memorable Fallout London experience and wish to avoid any release issues, such as those that have plagues other community or industry projected recently. Consequently, we’ve made the decision to exercise prudence and opt for a delay. This new date will not only allow us to finish ample testing, but it also aligns with the anticipation surrounding the Fallout TV series.”

Team FOLON also took the time to address the upcoming Fallout 4 next-gen patch that is set for 2024, sharing it has no plans to release the mod on the new update at this time.

“We also acknowledge the situation with the new Bethesda Fallout 4 update, and while we do not plan to release Fallout London on the new update, we cannot forsee the changes they may implement,” Team FOLON said. “Nevertheless, we remain steadfast in our commitment to bringing our mod to you as soon as possible on our new release date.”

Adam Bankhurst is a news writer for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter @AdamBankhurst and on Twitch.