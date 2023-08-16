After Friday night’s 2-1 win over Hearts B, the Blue Brazil are now in mid-table and are on the ascendency.

Manager Calum Elliot was pleased with his team’s showing at Ainslie Park and wants a repeat when Uni arrive to Central Park this weekend.

“It was a good performance, and again some excellent chances were created, and it was great to get our first three-point haul on the board,” he told the Times.

“It would be good to get a run of wins going, but I know that Saturday’s game with Edinburgh University will be a difficult one.

“I watched them at the weekend and they are a much improved team from last season, but like every match, we will be going all out to get the three points and to do that we will have to be at our best and keep the improvement in our performances developing.”

Elliot indicated that several of his players have picked up knocks in recent games and at least a couple may be missing this weekend, with another defender, Andy Rodden, missing out through a ban.

He was shown a straight red card against Hearts B, and will serve a one-game suspension following his A5 offence; using offensive, insulting or abusive language and/or gestures.

A familiar face is back at Central Park, though, with Mikey Cunningham, 22, re-joining Cowden on loan from East Fife, and he will add to the manager’s options up front, having recorded the best goals to games ratio in last season’s squad in his first loan spell.

Said Elliot: ”He is a talented boy and this move will give him the chance strengthen our squad and hopefully get some goals for Cowdenbeath.”

Cunningham will provide another name in attack to complement the existing strikeforce of Josh Jack, Ewan Macpherson and player/assistant manager Kevin Smith.