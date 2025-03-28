Cabinet Secretary Hon. Aden Duale today, visited the Ministry of Health headquarters for a familiarization tour, where he held a brief meeting with outgoing CS Dr. Deborah Barasa. The visit follows the recent Cabinet reshuffle announced by H.E. President Dr. William Ruto on 26th March 2025, which saw Hon. Duale appointed to lead the health docket, while Dr. Barasa transitions to the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry.

Hon. Duale reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening health systems, promoting equity, and accelerating the achievement of Universal Health Coverage—an essential pillar of Kenya’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

He was joined by Dr. Mary Muthoni, Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, and Dr. Patrick Amoth, Director General for Health.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.