The Israeli captive families slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after he signalled an expansion of the war on Gaza, saying Hamas is not interested in a deal, The Times of Israel reported.

“For 22 months now the public has been sold the illusion that military pressure and intense fighting will bring the hostages back,” the families said in a joint statement.

“Even before the draft for a comprehensive deal was written, they’re telling us that an agreement is not feasible,” the statement added.

“The truth must be told: Expanding the war endangers the lives of the hostages who are at risk of imminent death.”