WARNING: This story contains video and audio captured during a police intervention with a person in crisis.

The family of Abisay Cruz, a 29-year-old Montreal man who died after a police intervention turned violent, is speaking out and demanding a public coroner’s inquiry.

“He was in crisis and needed help,” said Josué Cruz, the victim’s brother.

“Instead of receiving support and protection, he was violently assaulted, handcuffed and abused by four police officers. His death is completely unjustifiable and unacceptable.”

Quebec’s police watchdog, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), said Montreal police responded to a 911 call on March 30 about a person in crisis.

Officers arrived a few minutes later, and an altercation occurred between them and a man at the scene and officers eventually restrained him.

The BEI said the man, who was later identified as Cruz, suffered “malaise,” lost consciousness and died later in hospital. He was given first-aid and transported to hospital where he was declared dead.

Family members, many of whom were at the scene that day, say there’s more to the story. According to the family, paramedics were not allowed inside the apartment and were only able to treat Cruz once police had moved him outside of the building.

They are also questioning if his race played a role in how he was treated during the intervention and afterwards.

Family releases new video of incident

The family released new video footage of the incident on Wednesday. CBC News watched the videos, which, in total, run almost three minutes.

The videos show two officers restraining Cruz on the back balcony of the apartment where he lived with his mother in Saint-Michel.

Cruz is face down on his stomach and the officers are kneeling. It’s not clear if they’re kneeling on or beside him.

At one point, Cruz’s legs appear to be thrashing against the balcony. He’s clearly in distress. At a certain moment, Cruz can be heard yelling, “Je vais mourir,” which translates to, “I’m going to die.”

Another video from a different angle shared on social media picks up events a little later. In this video, Cruz can be seen struggling while an officer is clearly kneeling on his back.

WATCH | Family provides video of police intervention where Cruz heard yelling, ‘I’m going to die’: Family of Montreal man who died following police intervention calls for public coroner’s inquiry Three weeks after 29-year-old Abisay Cruz died following a police intervention at his home, his family has called his death ‘unjustifiable,’ while releasing new video of the intervention in which Cruz is heard yelling ‘I’m going to die.’

The family says the videos raise many questions. Fo Niemi, head of the local advocacy group, Center for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR), agrees.

“The question is why such excessive force when the policy directive was toward de-escalation, especially with someone who was in a visible state of distress, obviously in need of mental health support,” said Niemi.

Calls for calm, support

Earlier this month, a crowd of people made their distrust of Montreal’s police service known as they marched toward the Saint-Michel police post, just a few blocks south of where Cruz died.

It was the second death following a police operation in less than 12 hours that weekend. The BEI launched investigations into both cases.

“The residents of this neighbourhood are anxious,” said community organizer Stéphanie Germain at the start of the march .

Members of Cruz’s family stood at a distance behind her, opting not to speak due to the ongoing BEI investigation.

Members of Cruz’s family led the march which started in front of the residence where the police intervention took place on March 30, near the intersection of Pie-XI Boulevard and 47th Street. (Paula Dayan-Perez/CBC)

Some people wore balaclavas and black hoodies with a picture of Cruz smiling and holding a cake on his 29th birthday, which he celebrated less than two weeks before he died.

“We were told things would get better, but today we’re afraid,” Germain said. “Unfortunately, today we ask ourselves what is the role of police if not to protect.”

Protesters continued to march past the police branch before turning back and gathering in front of the residence where the intervention took place. During the march, protesters threw pyrotechnics into the air at various points.

Police said they arrested six people — four for armed assault against an officer and two for assault also against an officer. She said nobody was injured.

Montreal police have since called for calm. Cruz’s family is also asking people not to protest, but rather to support their calls for a public coroner’s inquiry.

The coroner’s office told CBC News they’re still investigating and not ruling out holding a public inquiry.