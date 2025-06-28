The officer “accepted that the applicants may have been subjected to ‘less favourable treatment’ due to their race, but found they had failed to establish that this rose to the level of persecution,” said Thorne’s decision, dated June 25. “In one of the central findings, the officer noted, in relation to mistreatment in Italy, that the principal applicant had provided ‘little to no further elaboration or evidence as to how she came to the conclusion that the Italian authorities would not help her.’”