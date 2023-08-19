The sudden death of an Indigenous woman in northern New South Wales has prompted an outpouring of grief and anger at a rally in her home town.

Key points: The rally follows the death of Indigenous woman Jamikka Binge-Olive

The rally follows the death of Indigenous woman Jamikka Binge-Olive Ms Binge-Olive was allegedly assaulted on June 23 and died suddenly five weeks later

Ms Binge-Olive was allegedly assaulted on June 23 and died suddenly five weeks later Rally organisers say the community is sick of violence and injustice

About 150 people marched through the streets of Casino calling for justice for 27-year-old mother Jamikka Binge-Olive, who died three weeks ago.

Ms Binge-Olive was the victim of an alleged assault in the bathroom of Casino Returned Services Memorial Club five weeks prior to her death.

Her family has raised questions about the actions of first responders, and the medical care she was given at the time.

Ms Binge-Olive’s aunt, Noelene Binge, said the family had received confirmation the death would be the subject of a coronial inquiry.

She said the family was still awaiting the results of a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of Ms Binge-Olive’s death.

Jamikka Olives was a Bundjalung-Kamilaroi mother of two from Casino in northern NSW.(Supplied: Facebook)

A family mourns

Ms Binge-Olive’s children Leteikka and Leondre, aged nine and two respectively, were among the throng of family and friends who marched from Casino police station to the venue where she was allegedly assaulted.

Ms Binge said the rally was about justice and exposing how the system so often failed Indigenous people.

“Our cries for help fell on deaf ears time and time again,” Ms Binge said.

“Now look what has happened. We no longer have a daughter, we no longer have a niece, our grand-babies have lost their mother.

“People are sick of what’s going on here in Casino and in other communities.

“If we can stand united and be the voice and try to stop the violence that occurs within communities, then that’s what we want.”

Ms Binge said she was still trying to process her grief over the loss of her niece, who she described as “mugul”, which meant stubborn in Bundjalung language.

Noelene Binge says the community wants equality and an end to violence.(ABC North Coast: Hannah Ross)

“She was a tormentor, she would always be at you,” she said.

“When I had a break-down this week, I felt like she gave me a sign saying, ‘Don’t give up, be my voice’.”

Another of Ms Binge-Olive’s aunties, Paula Caldwell, said the rally was about creating a platform for the Indigenous community to be heard.

“We want to highlight the injustices and the lack of duty of care,” Ms Caldwell said.

“We feel Jamikka wasn’t deemed to deserve the same response as any other Australian citizen.”

A senior officer with the Richmond Police District said police were happy with how the event was conducted.

#newsletter:abc-north-coast_optin