A 20-year-old Palestinian-American man has been killed in an Israeli settler attack in the occupied West Bank, his family said on Saturday, demanding that Washington launch a probe into his death.

Saif al-Din Kamil Abdul Karim Musalat was beaten to death on Friday in Sinjil, a village north of Ramallah, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Musalat’s family said his death was “an unimaginable nightmare and injustice that no family should ever have to face.”

“We demand the US State Department lead an immediate investigation and hold the Israeli settlers who killed Saif accountable for their crimes. We demand justice.”

The US State Department on Saturday confirmed to AFP that an American citizen had died in the West Bank and offered its “sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones on their loss”.

The department “has no higher priority than the safety and security of US citizens overseas,” a spokesperson said, referring “questions on any investigation to the Government of Israel.”