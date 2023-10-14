A fan-made Edgar movie poster had many people talking as they were convinced that they a popular meme was turned into a Disney film.

Social media has become one of the main sources of information for people but it has also led some fake news to sweep in. In the past, people have fallen victim to edited images, misinformation, and more. The recent one that has caught everyone’s attention is the fallen Edgar movie poster which had many convinced that a meme was being turned into a story.

Fan-made Disney Edgar movie poster goes viral on social media

On October 13, social media users came across a poster that had “Ya Gueu” written on it and showed a toddler trying to cross a bridge.

This led many to believe that the poster was referring to the viral Edgar fall meme. To make things more believable, the picture also used the same font as Disney and Pixar movies.

In the past, Disney and Pixar have collaborated on various movies, and at first glance, the movie may not come as a shock. However, if you look closely you will notice that the poster is fan-generated and the Twitter user is known for producing other edited movie posters.

How the Edgar Fall meme came into existence

As per reports, Edgar’s fall video became a viral meme after the video was posted on YouTube in 2006. The video was taken when Edgar and his cousin Fernando hiking on a ranch.

During their hike, the duo comes across a small stream that they have to cross using a tree branch. While Fernando manages to do it with ease, Edgar is seen hesitating to take his first step. He eventually gathered the strength and started moving. Unfortunately, he soon loses his balance and falls into the stream.

The video soon managed to make rounds on other social media platforms and became a popular meme.

How to report fake posts on social media

While the Edgar Fall movie poster happened to be a fun tweet that was shared on Twitter, it is not always the case. Quite often, social media posts tend to spread misinformation or fake news on the internet. If you happen to come across any, we urge you to report it immediately by following any of the steps mentioned below:

If you wish to do it on Twitter, follow the steps below:

Navigate to the Tweet you’d like to report. Tap the icon located at the top of the Tweet. Select Report Tweet.

To report on Facebook, do the following:

Go to the post you want to report. Tap in the top right of the post. Tap Find Support or Report Post. To give feedback, tap the option that best describes how this post goes against Community Standards. Tap Next. Click submit

To report on Instagram, follow these steps:

Click on the three dots on the top right of the post Select Report

To report on TikTok, follow the steps below: