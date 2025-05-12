Date: Dubai, UAE: FancyTech, a global leader in commercial content generation, announces its strategic expansion into the Middle East. With a proven track record of serving over 1,000 clients across more than 10 countries—including brands from the retail, e-commerce, financial services, and real estate industries —FancyTech is poised to help innovative brands reimagine how visual content is imagined, produced, and delivered.

Reimagining Visual Content Creation

In an era where consumers demand personalized, high-quality content delivered swiftly, FancyTech offers a transformative solution. By developing custom-trained AI models tailored to each brand’s unique identity, FancyTech enables the rapid generation of brand-consistent assets for different customer touchpoints.

Streamlining the Marketing Workflow

Beyond content creation, FancyTech can manage the entire content lifecycle—from generation to final distribution. This comprehensive, end-to-end approach empowers marketers to craft highly tailored content that resonates with specific audience segments while also enhancing their ability to scale personalized experiences efficiently and effectively.

Strategic Launch Aligned with Regional Creativity

To mark its entry into the MENA market, FancyTech has partnered with the inaugural A&M Awards, also known as THE TAG— the world’s only dedicated awards for creative excellence in retail advertising and marketing campaigns—across omnichannel, digital, content, and media. The event will take place on May 15, 2025, at the JW Marriott Hotel Marina in Dubai. This collaboration underscores FancyTech’s commitment to fostering creativity and innovation within the regional retail sector.

The A&M Awards bring together a unique mix of regional expertise and leadership—featuring over 40 nominated brands across 12 categories. Among them are some of the most influential names in MENA retail, including Barn’s, Beauty Secrets, and Nayomi from Saudi Arabia; Zoom and Autopro (ENOC), Kibsons, Choithrams, and Max Fashion (Landmark Group) from the UAE.

Joining them are globally recognized giants like Crate & Barrel (US), Costa Coffee (UK), Nando’s (South Africa), and Papa John’s (US)—brands known for setting benchmarks in customer experience, brand storytelling, and marketing innovation at scale.

Entries will be evaluated by a cross-disciplinary jury of industry leaders from the Yale School of Management, Interbrand, Dubai Design District, Mullen Lowe Lintas, BPG Group, and more.

About FancyTech

FancyTech is a global leader in AI-generated content, specializing in high-quality, brand-aligned visual content for businesses. FancyTech helps businesses looking to integrate AI across marketing and digital experiences. In 2024, the company was named Grand Winner of the LVMH Innovation Award at Viva Tech and featured on Forbes Asia’s “100 to Watch” list. With deep expertise in AI-powered creative and scalable commercial content, FancyTech is shaping how enterprises harness artificial intelligence to elevate their brands and accelerate innovation.