Shah Rukh Khan’s latest song, Zinda Banda, has been met with immense love and appreciation from his fans across the country. The song’s release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages has further widened its popularity and appeal to a larger audience. Fans have been actively expressing their excitement and joy by sharing numerous videos on social media platforms, showcasing their dance moves and enthusiasm while grooving to the catchy beats of the song. The song’s vibrant music and Shah Rukh Khan’s charismatic presence have undoubtedly struck a chord with his dedicated fan base, making it a sensational hit on the internet and among music lovers.

Heartwarming ‘Zinda Banda’ Dance Video with Grandmother Catches Director Atlee’s Attention

In a heartwarming video, a fan was seen joyfully dancing to the lively song ‘Zinda Banda’ alongside his grandmother. The director, Atlee, responded to the video by sharing red heart emojis, expressing his admiration for the heartwarming moment.

The energetic track Zinda Banda was composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The music video features a young Shah Rukh Khan dancing amidst a crowd of hundreds of women, including Sanya Malhotra and Priya Mani. The song’s vibrant and catchy tune perfectly showcases Anirudh’s musical prowess. Previously, Shah Rukh had introduced the song with a caption that Usoolon par jahan aanch aaye, takrana zaroori hai.Jo zinda ho toh phir zinda nazar aana zaroori hai

When principles are at stake, one must fight, This battle is what makes you alive! I thank Wasim Barelvi sahab with all my heart for letting us use this beautiful couplet with a minor change. The song is written by Irshad Kamil sir and the music is by my dear friend Anirudh. Presenting, Zinda Banda!”

Reportedly, the song was filmed in Chennai on an extravagant scale, featuring more than a thousand dancers from various cities across India.

The song has been skillfully choreographed by Shobi, adding an extra layer of finesse to its captivating performance.

As eagerly anticipated, ‘Jawan‘ is all set to grace the theaters on September 7, 2023, creating excitement and anticipation among moviegoers for its upcoming release.

