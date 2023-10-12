Jujutsu Kaisen and Haikyuu! has managed to wow anime and manga fans with its storyline. However, not many might have noticed a reference that was made in JJK’s season 1.

Haikyuu!! fans are already excited to know that a new movie of the anime is in the works. However, not many might have known the subtle reference Jujutsu Kaisen made in season 1. The plots for both the mangas are very different but that did not stop JJK from paying a tribute to one of the most-watched sports anime of all time.

Haikyuu!! reference in Jujutsu Kaisen explored

In season 1 episode 9 of Jujutsu Kaisen anime, we see Yuji Itadori and Kento Nanami walking up the stairs. Amid this, viewers can spot a cardboard cutout of a volleyball player with the number 10 written on it.

Many were quick to point out that the cardboard cutout looked a lot like Wakatoshi Ushijima from Haikyuu!!

While the jersey number and the color of his sportswear are different from what Haikyuu!! fans have seen in the manga or the anime, viewers seemed certain that it was an apt reference.

Haikyuu!! movie is about to be released

Fans can rejoice as they will get a chance to see their favorite characters back in action as it was recently confirmed that Haikyuu!! will be coming out with a new movie.

The movie is expected to have two parts. At the moment, a release date for it has not been confirmed. As per the details that have been released, the movie is set to focus on the rematch between Karasuno and Nekoma.

As of now, four seasons of the show have been released with season 4 having two parts.

What chapter does the anime end with?

The anime has covered all the content up until chapter 249 of the manga.

The new movie, Haikyuu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle will be looking into chapter 294 from the manga. With the manga already finished, there is a lot more content that the readers can enjoy.