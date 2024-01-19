WE grow up bickering, laughing and crying with our siblings – but don’t expect to get with people who look like them.

However, studies have proven we tend to go for people that look like our parents, and now it seems, also our siblings.

8 Ariana Grande broke up with her ex-husband last year and began dating her co-star Ethan Slater Credit: Supplied

Tamsin Saxton, an associate professor at Northumbria University was a researcher in the study where the results showed there was ‘clear evidence for perceptual similarity in facial photographs of a woman’s partner and her brother’.

It found that women are four times more likely to find a man attractive if he looks like their brother. I

‘Although siblings themselves are sexually aversive, sibling resemblance is not’, researchers wrote in the paper which is published in Evolution and Human Behaviour.

Here we look at celebs who have dated people who look strikingly like their siblings.

Ethan Slater and Frankie Grande

Ariana Grande, 30 and Ethan Slater, 31, made headlines last year when it was alleged the couple split from their previous marriages to start dating after they met on the film set of Wicked, just after Ethan Slater’s wife, Lily Jay gave birth to their son.

The news of their romance stunned and even upset fans of the singers – but it seems Ariana isn’t fazed by the hate with lyrics in her new song Yes, And? Pointing to the swirling rumours of her new relationship.

“Your business is yours and mine is mine/Why do you care so much whose **** I ride?” she sings in the bridge.

Since their relationship was confirmed, the couple have made appearances together in public, including a trip to DisneyWorld.

But fans have been mostly shocked by just how similar her new beau and older brother Frankie Grande, 40, look alike.

Social media users came out in droves to remark on the uncanny resemblance between the broadway actor and superstar’s sibling.

One wrote: “Ethan Slater looks like Ariana Grande’s literal sibling.”

“Why does Ethan Slater look like Frankie Grande tho, also WHY ARI??!!!?” added a second.

Aesthetic practitioner at GetHarley, Dr Ahmed El Muntasar, agrees the pair have lots of similarities.

“Regarding Ethan Slater and Frankie Grande, there are a lot of similarities between them both.

“One feature is the thin lips and the square shorter teeth,” he explains, adding the pair’s smaller cheeks also mean Frankie and Ethan have identical features.

8 Fans were quick to point out that her new partner looked very similar to her brother Frankie

Michelle Keegan and Jess Wright

8 Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have been happily married for nine years Credit: Getty

The two are as close as two peas in a pod ever since Michelle Keegan, 36, began dating The Only Way Is Essex Star Mark Wright, 36, who have been married now for nine years.

The duo are regularly pictured together whether it’s at family gatherings and holidays to hitting the gym together.

While the married couple are both known for their good looks – social media users have long commented on the fact the Fool Me Once actress and her sister-in-law, Jess Wright, 38, look strikingly similar.

“It’s weird how Michelle Keegan looks just like one of Mark’s sisters,” said a social media user.

The Dr says: “The way that they smile and how it’s just partial teeth that is apparent and how they actually don’t smile with the corners of the lips being up, it’s more of a flat corner of the lip.

The area around the eyes looks quite similar with the same size and shape of eyes that show the same amount of pupil apparent in both.”

8 Michelle and her sister-in-law Jess Wright get on like two peas in a pod – but fans also thing they look similar too

Joe Alwyn and Austin Swift

8 Fans of the highest-grossing pop star say that her brother and ex-boyfriend look identical Credit: Getty

Swifties thought Taylor Swift, 34, had met her forever person after dating Joe Alwyn, 32, for six years.

But the relationship came to a head earlier in 2023 when Taylor started performing the highest-grossing tour ever – The Eras Tour.

While there are very few photos of the couple together, who managed to avoid the paparazzi for most of their relationship – plenty of her eagle eyed fans spotted her new beau and her brother, Austin Swift, 31, looked alike.

“idk just saying i’m still not over the fact she wrote gorgeous about a man who looks like her brother,” wrote one fan

A second agreed: “does no one else feel Joe Alwyn looks a lot like Austin Swift with blonde hair?”

The face expert adds that the pair almost look too alike.

“Number one is the eye colour, number two is the kind of eye shape and the slight hooding and the flat eyebrows.

“Next is the bottom half of the face and similarities in the chin and jawline with both having more rugged features.”

The doctor also notes the temple of their foreheads also have slight hollowing and their chins both have a similar pointed shape.

“There’s a lot of similarities between these two men. A little bit too much actually,” he explains.

8 The two both have rugged features, a strong jawline and deep blue eyes

Chris Martin and Josh Paltrow

8 The couple ‘consciously un-coupled’ ten years go but still remain close – so much so Gwyenth has likened him to a brother Credit: AP:Associated Press

The iconic A-lister actress and founder of lifestyle brand Goop may have split from Christ Martin, 46, but the pair have had one of the healthiest -un-couplings’ in Hollywood when they divorced ten years ago.

Gwyenth Paltrow, 51, and the Coldplay singer still remain friendly, and has even said he is like a brother, which adds up as fans have long noted how he and her film director brother Jake Paltrow look identical.

“Gwyneth Paltrow’s brother, Jake Paltrow, looks INCREDIBLY like her hubby, Chris Martin,” claimed one social media user.

And Dr Ahmed El Muntasar agrees, saying: “I mean, these two men look like twins.

“Starting from the deep blue eye colour to the slight dip at the corners of the eyebrows and the brow shape.”

He noted that their chiselled heart-shaped facial structure is uncanny, as well as their lip size and slight ‘bulbousness of the nose.’

“These two are probably the freakiest similarity because they look like twins. Honestly, if you told me that they are non-identical twins, I would be like, yeah, I see that,” he adds.