FANS are convinced Sean Dyche is “f***ing with us all” after spotting a bizarre coincidence in Everton’s transfer window.
The Toffees boss is desperate to improve his squad before the end of the month.
So far this summer, Dyche has brought in Arnaut Danjuma, Ashley Young, Youssef Chermiti and Jack Harrison.
Everton have also been in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over the potential loan signing of striker Hugo Ekitike.
Should the Toffees get the deal over the line, the first letter of each of their summer signings will spell D-Y-C-H-E.
And fans have noticed the bizarre coincidence.
Pointing it out, one wrote: “He is f***ing with us all!”
Citing the Toffees’ further interest in Southampton striker Che Adams, a second tweeted: “And now we’re in for Che, which is the last three letters of Dyche!”
While a third gushed: “Masterclass!”
And another joked: “Would’ve been better off spelling RELEGATION.
BETTING SPECIAL – BEST SPORTS BETTING APPS IN THE UK
“They need about that amount of players in to try and stay up ironically.”
Everton got their season off to a disappointing start last week.
Young was the only new signing named in the starting XI as the Toffees fell 1-0 to Fulham at Goodison Park.
Dyche and Co will hope to bounce back tomorrow, when they travel to Aston Villa.
TRANSFER NEWS LIVE: All the latest news, rumours and confirmed switches from the world of football