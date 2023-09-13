Two articles over the weekend claimed Beyonce had been banned from the NFL for life after singing Lift Every Voice and Sing, aka The Black National Anthem, before a game. The articles received lots of engagement online but the credibility of the claims were sketchy at best.

The NFL returned last week with Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs suffering a surprise defeat to the Lions. There were also many other takeaways and talking points over the course of Week 1. Top 2023 draft prospects got their first whiff of NFL action, old veterans debuted for new teams, and of course, Aaron Rodgers‘ suffered a season-ending injury.

Articles claim Beyonce been banned by the NFL for singing the Black National Anthem

However, one of the strangest talking points on social media over the weekend regarded Beyonce. The rumor claimed Beyonce has been banned by the NFL for singing The Black National Anthem.

The report claimed that the singer allegedly performed The Black National Anthem at an NFL game on Sunday, September 10, 2023. It claimed she was booed off stage and banned from performing at the league.

The rumor originated from a website called SpaceXMania.com. The publication wrote an article stating Beyonce sang Lift Every Voice and Sing, a.k.a. The Black National Anthem at the game, and was booed by the audience.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lift Every Voice and Sing has been sung before many big sporting events

Lift Every Voice and Sing is often referred to as The Black National Anthem. It was a hymn written as a poem by NAACP leader James Weldon Johnson in 1900.

The song calls for the liberation of Black Americans. It has been sung before big sporting events such as the NFL in recent years. Beyonce also sang it during her headline act at Coachella in 2018.

A follow up article then claimed the 42-year-old was banned for life from performing at an NFL game after singing the song. Both articles were shared around social media, and gained significant engagement on Facebook and Twitter.

Reports Beyonce has been banned from the NFL are not true

However, the reports are not true. Beyonce did not sing the Black National Anthem at an NFL game this weekend, nor has she been banned for life by the NFL.

The source of the article, SpaceXMania.com, publishes stories that are often not true and satirical in nature. The website states on its “About Us” page: “Our satirical articles provide a fresh and entertaining take on the latest space news. While our analysis delves deep into the technical, financial, and political aspects of space travel.”

The website often manages to dupe fans with its fake content and misinformation. It appears the Beyonce NFL story is the latest one.

It was only recently that the same website (falsely) claimed Oliver Anthony and Kid Rock were going on tour with Jason Aldean on a “You Can’t Cancel America” tour.