Salman Khan attended the trailer launch of Gippy Grewal’s Punjabi film ‘Maujaan Hi Maujaan’. Salman, known for smashing box office records for over a decade, says the Rs 100 crore club is now redundant. Fans who’re awaiting more updates, have excitedly made the video viral anticipating ‘Tiger 3‘ to do business on lines of 1000-crore, like ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’ and ‘Gadar 2’.

Salman Khan’s viral statement on box office collections

Salman Khan said the way movies across all language film industries are minting monies at box office, the new normal for business in the North is Rs 500 crore. “I think 100cr mark is going to be a rock bottom now, Every film should Target 400, 500, 600cr now. 100cr isn’t benchmark anymore” He continued, “Everything is going to be Rs 400-500-600 crore plus now for the Punjabi industry, Hindi industry, every industry.” “Even Marathi films are doing those numbers right now. Basically, people are going to the theatres once again,” the superstar added.

Watch the video here:

“I think 100cr mark is going to be a rock bottom now, Every film should Target 400, 500, 600cr now. 100cr isn’t benchmark anymore” – #SalmanKhan at Maujaan Hi Maujaan Trailer launch. #Tiger3pic.twitter.com/NAII0TqvGJ — MASS (@Freak4Salman) September 21, 2023

Talking about Maujaan Hi Maujaan, Gippy said he’s hoping the film will earn big at the box office as well, now that Salman is also predicting the business of the movie will be good. He said, “When our films used to do business of Rs 10-15 crore, we would be surprised! Last time when asked if our film can do Rs 100 crore, we didn’t know what to say. But by God’s grace, everything went well. If Salman sir is saying then something huge will happen.”

To which, Salman quipped, “Mere pe mat jana bhai, picture pe jana, kyuki mere khud ke predictions meri films pe nahi chal rahe.”

Fans Excited For Tiger 3 After Salman Khan’s Statement

Fans have taken to social media to share their excitement for Salman Khan‘s upcoming film, Tiger 3. The film is a part of YRF Spy universe and also stars Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi and Shah Rukh Khan as ‘Pathaan’ in a very special appearance. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, it is a sequel to “Tiger Zinda Hai” (2017), and is the fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe.

The fans who’re excited to watch the film and are eagerly awaiting more updates, have posted comments like – “Salman Khan has become serious about his movie and collections”, “We will get to see mega-star’s mega stardom once again”, “Tiger 3 expected to do 100-crore” and “Bhai is in his beast mode”

#SalmanKhan Bhai is talking about numbers 🔥 it’s high time to understand that bhai has become serious about his movie nd collections… After #Tiger3 all his movies r looking promising… hopefully we will witness the Megastar’s Mega-Stardom once again pic.twitter.com/4PniOvt9T3 — 𝙋𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙠𝕤𝐭𝐞𝐫🚩 (@IBeingPranky) September 21, 2023

#SalmanKhan has taken the box office seriously, & now, I firmly believe that #Tiger3 will shatter all box office records. Tiger3 1000cr+ Loading. 💪🔥pic.twitter.com/BwoVwzO6Sa — Adarsh Radhe ॐ🚩 (@Adi_Radhe) September 21, 2023

Bhai seems to be back to his Beast Mode. All eyes on #Tiger3. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZWCPHPJa30 — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) September 21, 2023

The Emperor of Indian Box Office who is ruling the Box office since decades, He knows every bir of it, he is aware of what is the future of Box office and what will be benchmarks, He is ready to bounce back and take the top spot with #Tiger3 #SalmanKhan 💥 pic.twitter.com/WEQHp6RHFm — Vishwajit Patil (@_VishwajitPatil) September 21, 2023

Megastar #Salmankhan reaction when Reporter called him 100cr Poster boy : I think 100cr is now Rock bottom margin for ever industry

It should be 4-5-6×100cr now

Benchmark should be 100cr He is coming with #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/ziQcDs4pvh — FIGHTя (@SalmanzFighter_) September 21, 2023

#SalmanKhan is aware of current box office scenarios 🔥 The beast is all set to unleash the madness 💥

” 100cr isn’t benchmark anymore, we all should Target 400cr-500cr @BeingSalmanKhan “ Now we just can’t wait for #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/U8WNI2p557 — Its Raj..! (@LoyalSalmanFan1) September 21, 2023

Salman Khan At Trailer Launch of Gippy Grewal’s ‘Maujaan Hi Maujaan’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was today spotted at the trailer launch event of the upcoming Punjabi film ‘Maujaan Hi Maujaan’. The film, starring Gippy Grewal, is already creating a buzz in the industry, and Salman’s presence at the event only added to the excitement.

Salman, known for his charismatic personality and blockbuster films, graced the event with his presence, adding a touch of Bollywood glamour to the Punjabi film industry. He was seen posing with Gippy Grewal, further fueling the anticipation for the film.

During the event, Salman expressed his desire to be a part of a Punjabi film. This statement has sparked curiosity among fans who are eager to see the Bollywood megastar in a new avatar. In addition to expressing his interest in Punjabi cinema, Salman also revealed that he had planned to do a Hindi remake of a Marathi play with his brothers Sohail and Arbaaz Khan about 20 years ago. However, it didn’t materialize due to rights issues.

The trailer launch event was a grand affair with the presence of Salman Khan making it even more special. His support for ‘Maujaan Hi Maujaan’ has certainly piqued interest and raised expectations for the film.

