An article by a satirical publication that reads ‘Jada Pinkett Smith announces she’s pregnant with Chris Rock’s baby’ named Tupac has fooled many as they have failed to realize it’s only a prank.

Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith‘s personal life is all over the media after it was revealed that the couple has been separated since 2016, much before the infamous Chris Rock incident during the Oscars. To throw readers off further, the prank pulled by the parody site names her baby with the comedian as Tupac, perhaps because Jada said the late rapper was her “soulmate”.

Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

Jada Pinkett Smith is ‘pregnant’ with Chris Rock’s baby story is a satire

The Onion published an article in the wake of the revelation made by Jada and claimed in its satirical piece that she is pregnant. It was written that the father is Chris Rock and the baby would be named Tupac.

For the unversed, the outlet is famous for its satire on American politics and pop culture. So, the claims made in their stories aren’t to be believed as true.

Therefore, fans unaware of the true nature of the website have falsely assumed the comedy story to be true and are convinced that Jada and Chris are now dating.

To make their prank even more convincing, the parody site falsely quotes Jada saying:”Chris and I are so overjoyed to be welcoming a new bundle of joy into this world, as we’ve been trying for a long time.”

After a series of other claims about the made-up romance, the story concludes by saying: “Of course, people out there are going to assume Will would be upset, but he’s actually been our biggest supporter.”

Will Smith and his wife are separated

Jada recently revealed that she and her husband Will have been living separate lives for years.

But, they aren’t divorced and Jada cited the promise they made to each other as the reason for not going ahead with the legal proceedings.

Elaborating on her relationship with her husband ahead of the release of her memoir, Worthy, Jada said: “I feel like just not being ready yet and still trying to figure out between the two of us.

“How to be in partnership and in regards to how to present it to the people, and we hadn’t figured that out.”

Tupac was Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘soulmate’

Jada says she and Tupac were undeniable “soulmates” who could have traveled “past lives” together, but she also believed they were never meant to be.

Denying any kind of romantic connection, Jada said it “wasn’t possible” because “there wasn’t any chemistry” between them and rather described it as “friendship love chemistry.”

“It was almost like God made us that way. It was like, look, I’m going to put y’all together, right? Y’all are going to be a dynamic duo. But I’m going to tell you right now, I’m going to make it so y’all are not going to be able to get together ‘cause that just wasn’t the purpose,” she explained.