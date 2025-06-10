NEWMARKET – With the Oilers in the Stanley Cup final again this year, the decision to bring back “Connor McDavid Square” in the hometown of Edmonton’s star forward was a no-brainer for Newmarket Mayor John Taylor.

The temporary renaming of the town’s Riverwalk Commons area and viewing parties of the NHL championship series were quite popular last year. Local fans and McDavid supporters have been out in force again this spring.

“People love it, they love the idea,” Taylor said Monday before the start of Game 3. “They love coming down and sitting together in beautiful weather and watching Connor McDavid on a giant outdoor screen.

“It really is bringing the community together and the Oilers are bringing the country together.”

The Toronto suburb of about 90,000 is in the Maple Leafs’ heartland. Many locals have put their blue and white jerseys away though — at least for this fortnight — in favour of Oilers’ orange and blue or the always popular red and white Canada uniforms, many featuring No. 97 on the back.

While McDavid is a fan favourite, many spectators are also eager to see the Oilers beat the Florida Panthers so that the country will end its 32-year Stanley Cup drought.

“It’s great to come out and support the community and support the country at the same time, cheer on Canada,” said Newmarket resident Maryann Patterson, who was sporting a 4 Nations Face-Off Canada jersey. “Why not?

“The Leafs are gone. All the other Canadian teams are finished. So let’s support Edmonton.”

McDavid can often be spotted around town during the off-season. He often trains in the area with other top players and can sometimes be seen at local restaurants and attractions.

As a youngster, he played competitively with the York Simcoe Express of the Ontario Minor Hockey Association before joining the Toronto Marlboros of the Greater Toronto Hockey League.

McDavid was selected by the Oilers with the first overall pick of the 2015 Entry Draft and has spent his entire NHL career with Edmonton. The 28-year-old centre has been named league MVP on three occasions.

Throughout his career, McDavid has continued to devote time to local community charity events and programs.

“I think everybody knows who he is, everybody wants to support him, and everybody wants Connor McDavid and his team to win this year,” Patterson said. “It’s their turn. He’s put a lot of time and effort into the Oilers and it’s time.”

McDavid recorded 100 points (26 goals, 74 assists) in 67 games this past season. He also scored the winning goal in Canada’s overtime victory over the United States in the final of the 4 Nations Face-Off.

A victory over the Panthers though, particularly after falling in Game 7 of last year’s final, would serve as the ultimate hockey moment for Newmarket’s favourite son.

The Panthers and Oilers split the first two games in Edmonton before the best-of-seven series shifted to the Sunshine State for two games. The Oilers haven’t won the Cup since 1990.

“We’re dealing with tariffs and 51st state nonsense,” Taylor said. “To have this to rally around right now is what we need, to positively cheer together as one country.

“A win would really, I think, go a long way right now.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2025.