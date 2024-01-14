The much-awaited action thriller from YRF Universe, Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, released on Diwali festival, 12th November. The film, directed by Maneesh Sharma, is the third installment of the popular Tiger franchise and revolves around the adventures of a spy couple played by Salman and Katrina.

Tiger 3 VFX Breakdown Video Out

Following the release of a video showing the VFX process behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan last year, YFX, the in-house VFX team of Yash Raj Films, revealed some of the stunning visual effects that were used to make Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The video, which lasted for three minutes, amazed fans with the way some scenes in the movie were created. Most fans were especially captivated by the scene featuring Shah Rukh and Salman together.

The video also showcases the action scenes of Salman Khan, from his bike stunt on a high wooden slope, to his escape from a jail by Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan).

Fans love Shah Rukh and Salman Khan scene in VFX breakdown video

In the Tiger 3 VFX breakdown video, fans loved the VFX in the bridge scene that has Shah Rukh and Salman Khan jumping into a helicopter. After watching this video, some fans also wrote that they are eagerly waiting for Tiger vs Pathaan now.

Tiger 3 was expected to be a big hit at the box office, as it promised to deliver high-octane action sequences, exotic locations, and a gripping plot but it remained below par. The film also featured Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist, who played a ruthless terrorist leader.

