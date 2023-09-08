What could the baby name Riot Rose possibly mean? ask fans, as Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have reportedly named their second son.

The Barbadian singer and her rapper boyfriend share two children. Their first son, RZA Athens Mayers, was born in 2021, and they reportedly welcomed their second in August 2023. A lot of anticipation was building among fans as they tried to guess Rihanna and ASAP Rocky‘s second son’s name, which has now been revealed.

Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Gucci

Riot Rose is reportedly the name of Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s second son

The Blast was the first to report that Rihanna and ASAP had already picked a name for their second son and the outlet claims it has obtained the baby’s official birth certificate.

The alleged birth certificate shows the celebrity couple’s second son’s name to be Riot Rose Mayers, where the last name is taken from ASAP’s legal name.

Neither Rihanna nor her boyfriend have announced the name officially and it isn’t clear what inspired the rather unique name.

Some fans are wondering if the name has anything to do with the rapper’s single, Riot, which he released only a few days before his second child was born.

If reports were to be true, Riot was born on August 1 in Los Angeles. Rihanna revealed she was pregnant for the second time during her halftime show performance for Super Bowl 2023 by giving us a glimpse of her baby bump.

Fans think the moniker is unique

As more details about Rihanna and ASAP’s second son’s name are yet to be revealed, fans have taken it upon themselves to find out what the name could possibly mean. But none has reached a conclusion.

Reacting to the name one fan said: “Okay, Rihanna and ASAP have picked the most unconventional name. Curious to know what it means.”

“Name your kids RZA and Riot Rose like Rhianna. Strong names for strong kids,” said another.

A third fan said: “Rihanna and Rocky have named their newborn son Riot Rose. In some weird way I like it”

“Such a unique and meaningful name choice! Congratulations to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky on welcoming their son, Riot Rose Mayers,” wrote one.

Another fan said: “Riot Rose is so hard. OMG”

Meaning of the firstborn’s name revealed

The couple named their first son, RZA, while expecting their second child. It is pronounced as “Rizza” and the moniker honors the leader of the legendary Hip Hop group Wu-Tang Clan.

The name of the group itself is an acronym – “Witty Unpredictable Talent And Natural Game” and the slang for RZA expands to Ruler Zig-Zag-Zig Allah, meaning “Ruler, Knowledge-Wisdom-Understanding, Allah,” according to Urban Dictionary.

The couple’s firstborn’s full name is RZA Athelston Mayers, with the middle and the last name having been taken from RiRi’s boyfriend’s legal birth name, Rakim Athelston Mayers.