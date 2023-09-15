





Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson nearly had a receiving touchdown during the second quarter on Thursday night, but after officials reviewed the play, it was determined that he fumbled the ball over the pylon.

As a result of Jefferson fumbling the football out of the end zone, NFL rules dictate that the Eagles are awarded a touchback, as the impetus for the fumble was caused by safety Terrell Edmunds.

The rule itself has been the subject of debate among NFL fans on plenty of occasions, and that conversation reared its head once more following the incident during Thursday Night Football.

The play resulted in a touchback and ended the Vikings' drive 😬 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/QhYt0IMy8O — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 15, 2023

The NFL world was riled up on social media about the league’s rule about fumbling out of the end zone, and fans had plenty to say about the matter on X.

When they mention the touchback rule pic.twitter.com/LGIa9DtjDC — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 15, 2023

This will always be the dumbest rule in football. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 15, 2023

Oof, that's a touchback. (This rule continues to suck.) — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 15, 2023

I know the touchback rule seems harsh, but it has to be that way to teach offensive players that they shouldn't be trying hard to score touchdowns. There's no other way they'll learn. — Riley McAtee (@RileyMcAtee) September 15, 2023

There is no dumber rule in football than the goal line fumble touchback nonsense. You lose possession despite the defense not recovering. AND they get the ball. AND they get 20% of the field marked off. Has never made sense. Insane it’s still a thing. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 15, 2023

Looks like a touchback to me. Dumbest rule in football, but it is a rule. — David Helman (@davidhelman_) September 15, 2023

Touchback rule is just fine hold onto the football and quit your crying — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) September 15, 2023

The touchback rule is so dumb. It doesn’t even make sense. I mean, it’s not nearly severe enough. The DEF should obviously get a TD instead of possession, and player who fumbled it should be ejected from the game and suspended for the next. Idk how the NFL hasn’t figured this out — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) September 15, 2023

It's a touchback. The Vikings came inches from a touchdown, only to lose the ball on one of the dumbest rules in football. — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) September 15, 2023







