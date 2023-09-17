





Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith attempted to make a run with the ball on a third down and long in the final two minutes of the team’s game vs. the Lions on Sunday, but it ended in the worst scenario Seattle could’ve hoped for.

Instead of advancing the ball, Smith ended up losing 17 yards by being sacked. But, how did the quarterback lose that many yards from a sack?

Well, Smith started by avoiding a few Lions defenders to try to run forward. But, as more defenders kept coming his way, he tried to escape them by running backwards in hopes of going forward again. Unfortunately for Smith, he ended up being sacked right by the end zone to end the Seahawks’ play.

Fans didn’t understand why Smith didn’t try to throw the ball away.

The Seahawks were up 31–28 with two minutes left, but since the Lions got the ball back, they were able to tie the game to push overtime. Seattle won 37–31.

Fans were beyond perplexed with Smith’s play, and here’s some of the best social media reactions.

Geno what is this pic.twitter.com/KJH2S38HZ0 — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) September 17, 2023

What was Geno Smith thinking here? 😭 pic.twitter.com/aVuOoM8Vlh — Dylan Powell (@PowellAnalytics) September 17, 2023

I WAS YELLING, felt like this lasted a whole minute 😂 https://t.co/5ucNQR571i — Danny (@dajosc11) September 17, 2023

Just an insane decision by Geno Smith not to throw this ball away pic.twitter.com/OdP3w58m3g — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) September 17, 2023

Geno Smith is just all of us trying to run from the Sunday scarries#seahawks #onepride #NFLTwitter pic.twitter.com/I3tyLnrsnn — Chives (@jarrett_daveler) September 17, 2023

WHAT IS GENO SMITH DOING?!?! THROW THE BALL AWAY

pic.twitter.com/QVGxd7jDdw — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 17, 2023

Geno had like 7 chances to throw the ball away instead of a 15 yard sack lol #Seahawks https://t.co/CQvIj6QTou — OneKumar NFL (@OneKumar_NFL) September 17, 2023

Dawg I can't believe he did that https://t.co/tyFi7k2aNS — . (@wow4357) September 17, 2023

Geno wyd bro https://t.co/MWRkKKWiJs — Hold The Mayo (@snowlikejonn) September 17, 2023







