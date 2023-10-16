The trailer of Tiger 3, the much-awaited spy thriller starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi is creating a huge buzz among the fans.

In the trailer, we are reunited with Tiger (Salman) and Zoya (Katrina) but they have a bigger obstacle in their way. Emraan Hashmi who plays a ruthless terrorist leader, has held Tiger captive in Pakistan. The actor’s salt-and-pepper look, which was kept under guards for months, is finally revealed as the closing shot is showcased, setting the stage for an intense face-off between Emraan and Salman.

Emraan Hashmi, is hell bent on taking revenge on him, for something Tiger (unknowingly) did to him in the past. This time the war has become personal and Tiger has to choose between saving his family or country. The trailer ends with Salman’s viral dialogue from ‘Tiger Ka Message’, “Jab Tak Tiger maraa nahi tab tak haara nahi”.

Fans spot Tiger asking Pathaan for help

One of the most intriguing scenes in the trailer is when Tiger (Salman Khan) makes a phone call to someone and says, “I need you for a mission, RAW ke liye nahi, personal hai.” This has sparked a lot of speculation among the fans about the call being made to Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan), another spy from the YRF Spy Universe.

Fans believe that Tiger is seeking Pathaan’s help to rescue Zoya (Katrina Kaif), who has been kidnapped by the villainous Emraan Hashmi.

Shah Rukh Khan to make appearance as Pathaan in Tiger 3

For those who don’t know, Pathaan had a cameo appearance by Salman Khan as Tiger, who came to Pathaan’s rescue in a crucial moment. The two spies had a friendly banter and hinted at their possible collaboration in the future. Pathaan promised to return the favor to Tiger, it’s being reported that Pathaan will make a comeback in Tiger 3 to save Tiger this time.

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan will have a 25-minute long cameo in the film, which is 10-min longer than Salman’s cameo in Pathaan.

The sequence featuring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger 3 is said to be an adrenaline-pumping action scene that was shot for seven days in Mumbai around the end of April. The highlight of the sequence will be a bike chase between Tiger and Pathaan on a bridge. The sequence is expected to be a visual spectacle and a treat for the fans of both the stars. Shah Rukh and Salman had earlier filmed this sequence in Madh Island on a set that cost more than Rs. 30 crore.

We had exclusively brought to you that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will recreate Jai-Veeru scene in Tiger 3. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will be seen on Sholay style motorcycle with a side car to escape from a jail in Pakistan.

Emotion And Action Packed Tiger 3 trailer out now

The trailer is packed with high emotions, high-octane action sequences, stunning visuals and a gripping plot. The trailer also introduces Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist.

The film also follows the events of Hrithik Roshan starrer War and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan.

The trailer follows the beats of the Tiger franchise, driven primarily by drama and emotions. This is quite a stark contrast from Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, of the same spy universe, which was more flamboyant, lighter in tonality and thrived on style.

Watch it here and continue reading:



Tiger 3 Release Date Officially Out

The makers have officially announced November 12 as release date with the trailer which is a Sunday and day of Diwali. It’s unconventional for makers to release a film on Sunday.

“Tiger 3 will arrive in cinemas on Sunday, November 12. The trend nowadays is to release the film on post-Diwali but YRF has made a smart decision to bring it on the day of the Festival of Lights.”a source had told earlier.

The source explained, “Salman Khan fans and general moviegoers will come in hordes on the release day, as it is one of the most awaited films of 2023. The post-Diwali holiday will fall on Monday, November 13 in certain states and in certain states on Tuesday, November 14. Meanwhile, Bhaidooj holiday will fall on Wednesday, November 15. There will be some post-Diwali holiday effect on Thursday, November 16. And then of course comes the weekend.”

The source added, “Hence, Tiger 3 will have the benefit of holidays from Sunday November 12 to Sunday November 19. As a result, expect records to be broken this Diwali!”

The fans are eagerly waiting to see the two superstars share screen space for the first time in Tiger 3. The film, directed by Maneesh Sharma, is the fifth installment of the YRF Spy Universe, after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. The film also features Revathi, Riddhi Dogra, Vishal Jethwa and Kumud Mishra in supporting roles.

Tiger 3 is expected to be a high-octane action extravaganza with stunning visuals and breathtaking stunts. The film has been shot in various locations across the world, including Istanbul, Dubai, Austria and Russia. Tiger 3 is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 12, 2023. The film will also release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages.

