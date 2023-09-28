Salman Khan has finally unveiled the much-awaited teaser of Tiger 3, his third film in the Tiger franchise. The teaser shows Salman Khan as RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger asking his country India to term him as a traitor. He also promises to return with a bang and prove his patriotism. The teaser has received a lot of praise from fans and celebrities alike. Shah Rukh Khan, who has a cameo in the film as Pathaan too replied about same during Ask SRK session.

Fans spot Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan in Tiger 3 teaser

While Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Tiger 3 has not been confirmed by the makers, some eagle-eyed fans claim to have spotted him in the teaser itself after reports of both superstars shooting for an important portions for the film surfaced earlier this year. They have shared screenshots of a scene where Salman Khan is fighting Emraan Hashmi, who plays the antagonist in the film. Some fans have also speculated that the climax of Tiger 3 will feature both Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan teaming up against Emraan Hashmi.

Here is the rumoured shot:

Tiger 3: Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger Ka Message’ Gets Love From Audience

As soon as teaser dropped, fans went berserk with positive reactions all over. Here are few reactions:

“Ab tak 50+ baar dekh chuka hu #TigerKaMessage phir bhi Mann nhi bhar Raha 😭🔥”

“TAGDA RESPONSE MILRA HAI 💥SPY UNIVERSE KA BAAP TIGER IS BACK…”

“Mazak se hatke …. Bhai dum toh hai iss chote se message me. Abhi to Trailer bhi aana baaki hai. Ye Diwali #Tiger3 waali 🔥🔥”

“Kabir Khan’s TIGER! Ali Abbas Zafar’s TIGER!Sidharth Anand’s TIGER! Maneesh Sharma’s TIGER!”

“Goosebumps scene…!”

Also read: Thalapathy Vijay Congratulates Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee And Team Of Jawan For All Time Blockbuster Success

Tiger 3 to release on November 10, 2023

Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and also stars Katrina Kaif as Zoya, Tiger’s wife and fellow spy. The film is expected to be a high-octane action spectacle that will take the audience on a global adventure. The film is slated to release on November 10, 2023.

