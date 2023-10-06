Rumors have claimed that Rihanna, ASAP Rocky and their two adorable children are planning to move to Kansas City, but realtors have a different tale to share.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are embracing parenthood with a new addition to their family – a baby son named Riot Rose. Talks about their future with regard to marriage and more kids have always intrigued fans, and many are now curious to know if the celebrity couple is planning to move to Kansas City.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Fans think Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are moving to Kansas City

Several fans are under the impression that the Barbadian singer and her baby daddy are planning to move their residence to Kansas City, and several reasons have contributed to the widespread rumor.

Rihanna was in Kansas City’s West Bottoms a couple of months ago when ASAP was filming the video of his new single, Riot Rowdy Pipe’n, with the support of local artists and musicians.

She also announced her second pregnancy during her halftime performance at the Super Bowl, where the Kansas City Chiefs emerged victorious against the Philadelphia Eagles.

It’s true that ASAP and Rihanna spent a good chunk of time in Kansas City, but neither have even suggested they are looking to buy any property in the region.

House owners and realtors respond to rumors

The rumors that the couple is planning to settle in Kansas City haven’t been officially addressed at the time of writing this story, but the reasons behind the rumor is very convincing.

Some think the duo was mesmerized by the charm of the city during their brief stay that propelled them to invest in a property, while others think it’s a much cheaper investment in comparison to houses on the coast. Kansas City is also the halfway point between their homes in Los Angeles and New York City.

However, the house owners and realtors in Kansas City have denied showing properties to Rihanna and ASAP, let alone selling any to them, according to The Kansas City Star.

One agent whose property has been linked to Rihanna and ASAP claimed: “Nobody is lined up to rent or buy it from us. We’ve had zero discussions like that.”

The property owners are aware of similar rumors that claim the biggest of celebrities including Beyonce are thinking of purchasing a home in Kansas City, even though there is no evidence to support the theory. However, they claim they would look forward to any offer of the sort.

Couple share picture of their second son Riot Rose

Only time will tell us if Rihanna and her boyfriend are considering moving their residence, but right now, they’ve got their hands full with parental duties.

ASAP and his girlfriend welcomed their second son, Riot, in a family photoshoot that also featured their firstborn, RZA.

The singer raised eyebrows by dressing her newborn in a pink onesie, which led to many wondering if Riot was a girl, but these people aren’t aware of Rihanna’s advocacy of gender-fluidity.

The name given to her second son clearly has nothing to do with his gender.