Baltimore Orioles’ Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson has died aged 86 and fans are looking back at his special relationship with his old teammate, Frank Robinson.

Brooks Robinson, who accrued a sizeable net worth, was the Baltimore Orioles’ greatest-ever third baseman, whose career in Major League Baseball (MLB) spanned over two decades, from 1955 to 1977. During his time with the Orioles, Brooks played alongside Frank Robinson, another baseball great. As the news of Brooks’ death came out, fans began looking at the icon’s special relationship with his old teammate.

Photo by Jay Spencer/Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images

Brooks and Frank Robinson both played for the Baltimore Orioles

For the unversed, Frank Robinson was a baseball outfielder and renowned MLB manager.

When he used to be a player in the league, he played for five teams over the course of 21 seasons. The teams he was a part of included the Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Dodgers, California Angels, Baltimore Orioles, and Cleveland Indians.

He became a part of the Orioles in 1966 after a trade. He remained there for a period of five years, until 1971, before moving on to the LA Dodgers.

Frank’s time with the Orioles coincided with Brooks’s career with them.

The two were MLB’s top players and also shared the same surname. However, Brooks did not mind sharing the spotlight with his good pal – even though many expected there to be an issue between the two when Frank first joined the Orioles.

Together, the two achieved many great feats for the team.

Photo by Focus On Sport/Getty Images

Fans throwback to teammate’s special moments together

Old-school baseball fans may remember that Brooks and Frank scored 72 homers and 222 RBIs combined after the latter joined the Orioles. After their stellar performances, the two were dubbed the “Swish Family Robinson.”

The Baltimore Sun reports that in Game 1 of the World Series, both Brooks and Frank changed the direction of the game by hitting back-to-back homers against the Dodgers. The two were often pictured together, both pre and post-match, as they stood or sat side by side.

One fan shared an interview clip of Frank looking back at his fond memories with the Baltimore Orioles. The video contains a carousel of photos of Frank and Brooks.

Another fan shared the cover of Sports Illustrated’s October 1966 issue, which starred both Frank and Brooks.

Several fans noted how Frank and Brooks changed the culture of the Baltimore Orioles as an organization.

Frank Robinson was the first African American manager in MLB

What many fans don’t know about Frank is that he was the first African American to manage a major league team in MLB.

He broke the glass ceiling by taking charge of the Cleveland Indians.

He returned to the Orioles in 1984, this time as their coach and manager. He stayed with the team until the 1995 season.

Frank passed away in 2019, four years before his beloved teammate Brooks’ death.