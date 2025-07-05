Hollywood and Australia are mourning the loss of Julian McMahon, the charismatic actor celebrated for his roles in “Nip/Tuck,” “Charmed,” and the “Fantastic Four” films, who has died at age 56 after a private battle with cancer.

Julian McMahon passed away peacefully on July 2, 2025, in Clearwater, Florida, his wife Kelly McMahon confirmed in a heartfelt statement. “Julian passed away peacefully this week after a courageous battle to beat cancer,” she said, adding, “He adored life, his work, his fans, and above all, his family. We ask that you give us privacy at this time of sorrow and ask all who cherished Julian to continue to find joy in life, as he did”.

Born in Sydney on July 27, 1968, McMahon was the only son of Sir William McMahon, who served as Australia’s Prime Minister from 1971 to 1972. He began his career as a model before quickly moving into acting, first gaining attention in Australian television dramas such as “Home and Away” and “The Power, the Passion.” His early success led him to Hollywood, where he landed roles in the daytime soap “Another World” and the crime drama “Profiler”.

McMahon achieved cult status as the enigmatic Cole Turner in “Charmed,” but it was his portrayal of Dr. Christian Troy in the acclaimed FX drama “Nip/Tuck” that made him a household name. His performance as the charming yet deeply flawed plastic surgeon earned him a Golden Globe nomination and widespread critical acclaim. On the big screen, he is best remembered for playing the villainous Victor Von Doom in the “Fantastic Four” films of 2005 and 2007, as well as roles in “Premonition,” “RED,” and “Paranoia”.

In recent years, McMahon starred as Jess LaCroix, the lead character in CBS’s “FBI: Most Wanted,” a role he held for three years until his departure in 2022. He also appeared in Marvel’s “Runaways” on Hulu and Netflix’s “The Residence,” where he played the role of the Australian Prime Minister.

Live Events



Tributes have poured in from colleagues and fans alike. “We are saddened by the loss of Julian,” said “FBI: Most Wanted” creator Dick Wolf, extending condolences to McMahon’s family.Warner Bros. Television, which produced “Nip/Tuck,” also expressed its grief, calling him a friend and a cherished talent.While McMahon’s battle with cancer was largely kept private, his wife confirmed that he faced the illness with courage and dignity. She did not disclose specific details about the type of cancer, but noted his resilience and the support of loved ones throughout his illness.