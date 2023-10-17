Eli Mitchell/Jordan Mason, running back, San Francisco 49ers We don’t know how long Christian McCaffrey could be sidelined, and we certainly hope it isn’t for long, but in the meantime, McCaffrey managers would be wise to pick up some insurance. Eli Mitchell returned from a knee injury Sunday and had more snaps than Mason before McCaffrey left with an injury. However, after Mitchell left, Mason took the bulk of the snaps. Mitchell finished the game with -3 yards, while Mason finished with 27 yards and a touchdown. In deeper leagues, Mason is the must-add. Bear in mind Kyle Shanahan is infamous for not being predictable with how he uses his running backs. FAAB up to 9% View the original article to see embedded media. Get up to $100 from SI Sportsbook in Colorado, Michigan and Virginia: Bet $5 on DraftKings and get $200 in Bonus Bets if not in those states View the original article to see embedded media.

Rashee Rice, wide receiver, Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice is starting to earn the trust of Patrick Mahomes. Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Do the Chiefs finally have a WR1? Maybe it’s at least trending in that direction. Rice now leads all Chiefs wide receivers with 28 targets, 245, yards, and two touchdowns. With Justin Watson out last week, Rice made a big impression, catching all four of his targets for 72 yards. He’s only playing about 50% of the snaps right now, but with Watson out for a few more weeks and a matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, who have allowed the most fantasy points per game to the position, on tap, Rice is a priority add for this week.

Roschon Johnson, running back, Chicago Bears Johnson is my top add at the position this week if he's still available. D'onta Foreman was not what fantasy managers hoped last weekend. Still, Johnson should be back from his concussion and be able to deliver a solid stat line this Sunday vs. a Raiders defense that has allowed the seventh-most rushing yards this season. The talented rookie spent much of his college career stuck behind Bijan Robinson at UT, and now he has the chance to lead this backfield. Johnson has averaged 4.9 yards per attempt this season and caught 11 of his 12 targets. FAAB up to 11%

Josh Downs, wide receiver, Indianapolis Colts Downs should continue to see volume in this offense that Gardner Minshew will now lead in Indianapolis. Downs has the second-most targets and the second-most receiving yards for the Colts while playing out of the slot this season, and with the recent injury to Alec Pierce, he may pick up some additional routes on the outside. FAAB up to 7%

Jeff Wilson, Jr./Salvon Ahmed, running back, Miami Dolphins We saw Raheem Mostert gash the Panthers on Sunday for 133 total yards and three touchdowns, and this Miami offense continues to roll. Word is that A’chane is expected to return in Week 11, but in the interim, having Jeff WIlson, Jr., who is practicing and eligible to return, or Salvon Ahmed, who scored a touchdown last week, is a wise plan. FAAB up to 5%

Chuba Hubbard, running back, Carolina Panthers Hubbard is on bye this week, but he should be added if you have the luxury. On Sunday, he had the best performance of the year for a Panthers running back, with 88 yards and a score. Sanders continues to deal with injuries, and Hubbard may have earned himself a more significant role. FAAB up to 7%

Craig Reynolds, running back, Detroit Lions Lions running back David Montgomery suffered a rib injury in Week 6. Kirthmon F. Dozier/USA Today Sports Should David Montgomery miss any time, Reynolds is the add. If Jamyhr Gibbs remains out with a shoulder injury, he could see a major role in Week 7. If Gibbs is back, temper expectations- especially vs. a tough Ravens run defense.

Zach Evans, running back, Los Angeles Rams Kyren Williams was spotted in a walking boot on Sunday, and back-up Ronnie Rivers has a PCL strain. After trading Cam Akers to the Vikings, it looks like Zach Evans could be the next man up. Monitor this one closely. FAAB up to 5%

Kareem Hunt, running back, Cleveland Browns Hunt looked good on Sunday, taking most of the short-yardage snaps and finishing tied for second on the team in receiving yards. FAAB 5%

Sam Howell, quarterback, Washington Commanders Howell has five touchdown passes across the past two games, and he has now finished as a Top 14 fantasy quarterback or better in five of six games played this season. He currently leads the league in dropbacks (265) and is surrounded by able weapons. His 67.8% completion-rate ranks ninth in the NFL among starters, and his 250 yards gained per game played rank tenth. Howell also has mobile upside that could still flash as he continues to improve as a passer. In his final season at UNC Chapel Hill, Howell ran for 828 yards and 11 touchdowns on 183 attempts. FAAB up to 9%

Desmond Ridder, quarterback, Atlanta Falcons Don’t look now, but maybe Ridder will be OK after all-, at least as a fantasy streamer. Ridder has now put together consecutive 300+ passing-yard games and has finished as a Top 10 fantasy QB or better three times this season. He’s scored a pair of rushing touchdowns, and with the recent acquisition of Van Jefferson, maybe it’s a sign that maybe, just maybe, Arthur Smith’s offense plans to get the ball in the air a little more often. Kyle Pitts has 130 yards and a touchdown across the last two games, and Drake London has over 200 yards. FAAB up to 6%

Michael Mayer, tight end, Las Vegas Raiders The Raiders rookie tight end is a great bye week replacement for fantasy football teams in Week 7. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports Mayer led the team in receiving yards on Sunday (75), catching five of his six targets. He has nine targets across the last two games, and he’s facing the Chicago Bears in a favorable matchup Sunday. They have allowed the seventh-most receiving yards and an 83.3% catch rate to the position. FAAB 4%

Michael Wilson, wide receiver, Arizona Cardinals Wilson has had 60+ receiving yards for three consecutive games, and Sunday he ran the same amount of routes as Hollywood Brown. Despite seeing only 15 targets across the past four weeks, he’s a top 25 wideout. Wilson could be big down the stretch if his target rate increases even a bit. FAAB 6%

Devin Singletary, running back Houston Texans Singletary is on bye this week, but if you have the ability to grab him, he’s a great add. Dameon Pierce seems to have lost his luster in this Texans offense, averaging only 2.9 yards per attempt this season, even as the offensive line has gotten healthier. Singletary split snaps equally this week with Pierce on first and second downs, and he was also used to close the game out. He finishes the day averaging 4.8 yards per carry to Pierce’s 2.6. FAAB 4%

Kendrick Bourne, wide receiver, New England Patriots It doesn’t feel exciting to roster any Patriots right now, but desperate times can call for desperate measures. Bourne has two top-ten PPR finishes. In each of those games, he was targeted 11 times. Coincidentally, those were also the two highest-scoring games for the Patriots. Last week, he caught ten passes for 89 yards. FAAB 6%

Curtis Samuel, wide receiver, Washington Commanders Samuel only has a 14.5% target share for the Commanders, which is second only to Terry McLaurin (19.6%). He’s averaging 47.5 receiving yards per game, and his two touchdowns are the most of the Commander’s wide receivers. Samuel has also run the ball a few times, giving him some extra fantasy value. If you need a bye-week fill-in, Samuel could be a good option. FAAB 4%

Wan’Dale Robinson, wide receiver, New York Giants Robinson’s 18.4% target share is second only to Darren Waller, even though he has only played in four games this season. Whether it’s Tyrod Taylor or Daniel Jones, the Giants should be in negative game scripts, and Robsinson should have a decent floor on a week-to-week basis. FAAB 6%

Jonnu Smith, tight end, Tennessee Titans Smith has fewer targets but more catches and receiving yards than Kyle Pitts, but Smith won’t cost you anything on the wire. FAAB 3%