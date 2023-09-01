



Fantasy football draft season is almost over, but it’s not too late to get some practice in, right? So, a few of us at Sports Illustrated got together with some friends for a 12-team, 15-round mock to follow up our previous superflex league mock. We utilized a basic scoring system with a full point for all receptions (PPR).

The starting lineup requires each team to draft at least one quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, one tight end, two flexes (RB/WR/TE), one kicker and one defensive unit. Reserves can be drafted from any position.

As you’ll see in the breakdowns, many managers put a much greater emphasis on wide receivers due to the PPR format. You’ll also see better running backs are on the board in the early/middle rounds, and you can still wait on quarterbacks and get a good one in the later rounds. No matter what your strategy might be this season, this mock draft can give you an idea of how your roster might look based on the different team-building philosophies that were utilized.

Listed below is a breakdown of all 12 teams from yours truly, including everyone’s draft positions and notes on their individual builds. Who had the best mock, and who might have fallen short at certain positions? Read along and find out!

(Note: You can view the entire draft results in the screenshot below).

In a bit of a surprise, Christian McCaffrey was the first player drafted. Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

1. Eric Young, Professional Wrestler

1.1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers

2.12. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jaguars

3.1. DK Metcalf, WR, Seahawks

4.12. Dameon Pierce, RB, Texans

5.1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars

6.12. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Broncos

7.1. Javonte Williams, RB, Broncos

8.12. Brian Robinson, RB, Commanders

9.1. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Ravens

10.12. Jakobi Meyers, WR, Raiders

11.1. Samaje Perine, RB, Broncos

12.12. Nico Collins, WR, Texans

13.1. Jake Ferguson, TE, Cowboys

14.12. Saints defense

15.1. Younghoe Koo, K, Falcons

Notes: EY passed on Justin Jefferson and went with CMC, the consensus top back. He still landed Ridley and Metcalf as his top two wideouts, though he’ll have to wait to get Jeudy on the field. That could hurt his wideout depth early in the season. He also landed some good backs behind CMC with the duo of Pierce and Williams, and he also grabbed Perine as insurance. Smart move. Lawrence is a popular breakout candidate at quarterback, but Young only took one field general. His lone tight end, Ferguson, has sleeper appeal but he’s still a tough sell as a TE1.

2. Matt Verderame, Sports Illustrated

1.2. Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings

2.11. Travis Etienne, RB, Jaguars

3.2. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

4.11. Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders

5.2. George Kittle, TE, 49ers

6.11. Dalvin Cook, RB, Jets

7.2. Isiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs

8.11. Gabe Davis, WR, Bills

9.2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks

10.11. Kirk Cousins, QB, Vikings

11.2. Dalton Schultz, TE, Texans

12.11. Tyler Boyd, WR, Bengals

13.2. 49ers defense

14.11. Harrison Butker, K, Chiefs

15.2. Justyn Ross, WR, Chiefs

Notes: Verderame landed J.J. at the top of the draft, but the rest of his receivers leave something to be desired. McLaurin should be solid, but he’s dealing with an injured toe. He’ll need Davis or Smith-Njigba to outperform their draft position. His backfield begins with Etienne, and he’ll likely play the matchups between Cook and Pacheco at RB2. Verderame only drafted three backs, however. That’s an issue. Mahomes is obviously a star and he landed Kittle at tight end, and he’ll need them both to be elite players for this roster to be a postseason contender.

3. Gilberto Manzano, Sports Illustrated

1.3. Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Bengals

2.10. Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders

3.3. Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens

4.10. Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers

5.3. DJ Moore, WR, Bears

6.10. Cam Akers, RB, Rams

7.3. George Pickens, WR, Steelers

8.10. Tank Bigsby, RB, Jaguars

9.3. Michael Thomas, WR, Saints

10.10. Kendre Miller, RB, Saints

11.3. Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers

12.10. Tyler Higbee, TE, Rams

13.3. Cowboys defense

14.10. Evan McPherson, K, Chiefs

15.3. Tank Dell, WR, Texans

Notes: Manzano landed Chase at No. 3, and the trio of Moore, Pickens and Thomas could be solid behind him. His top two backs, Jacobs and Akers, should be a nice duo. The problem is his lack of depth behind them, as Bigsby and Miller are unlikely to have standalone value. This positional weakness can happen when you use two of your first four picks on a tight end (Andrews) and a quarterback (Herbert). In the event that Pickens busts out, though, this lineup should be competitive.

This draft was help before the news broke that Cooper Kupp has been slow to recover from hamstring issues. Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports

4. Michael Fabiano, Sports Illustrated

1.4. Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams

2.9. DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles

3.4. Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles

4.9. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Titans

5.4. Darren Waller, TE, Giants

6.9. Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints

7.4. Rachaad White, RB, Buccaneers

8.9. Marquise Brown, WR, Cardinals

9.4. AJ Dillon, RB, Packers

10.9. Jerick McKinnon, RB, Chiefs

11.4. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Eagles

12.9. Kadarius Toney, WR, Chiefs

13.4. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Titans

14.9. Tyler Bass, K, Bills

15.4. Commanders defense

Notes: I have lost my mind, folks … a lifelong running backs truther, I drafted three wideouts, a quarterback and a tight end in the first five rounds. This mock did occur before news of Kupp’s setback went public, so suffice to say I would have passed on him here if I had known about it. Regardless, I’ll need Kupp and Hopkins to be stars (and avoid further setbacks in the case of Kupp) or my roster goose is cooked. My running backs could be a problem until Kamara returns, and even then, it’s not a strong backfield. But considering I went “Zero RB,” that’s what happens, and I’ll hope my wideouts and tight end carry me. I do love having the Hurts-Smith stack, and I like taking late-round shots on players like McKinnon, Gainwell, Toney and Okonkwo. It’s a good roster, but maybe not a great one.

5. Bill Enright, Sports Illustrated

1.5. Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins

2.8. Derrick Henry, RB, Titans

3.5. Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals

4.8. Amari Cooper, WR, Browns

5.5. Justin Fields, QB, Bears

6.8. James Cook, RB, Bills

7.5. David Montgomery, RB, Lions

8.8. Jamaal Williams, RB, Saints

9.5. Zay Jones, WR, Jaguars

10.8. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Patriots

11.5. Cole Kmet, TE, Bears

12.8. Tyjae Spears, RB, Titans

13.5. Marvin Mims, WR, Broncos

14.8. Steelers defense

15.5. Brandon McManus, K, Jaguars

Notes: Enright sniped me several times, so I obviously am going to like this roster. His wideouts are solid at the top with Hill, Higgins and Cooper, and a backfield that includes Henry, Cook and Montgomery should be solid. Fields is a top-end fantasy quarterback, and grabbing Spears and Mims made sense. Enright is weak at tight end with just Kmet on the roster, but otherwise it’s a nice fantasy squad.

6. Jen Piacenti, Sports Illustrated

1|.6. Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons

2.7. Chris Olave, WR, Saints

3.6. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots

4.7. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Vikings

5.6. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ravens

6.7. Mike Williams, WR, Chargers

7.6. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Colts

8.7. Antonio Gibson, RB, Commanders

9.6. Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys

10.7. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Patriots

11.6. Daniel Jones, QB, Giants

12.7. Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs

13.6. Jonathan Mingo, WR, Panthers

14.5. Dolphins defense

15.6. Jason Myers, K, Seahawks

Notes: Piacenti went with Robinson over Austin Ekeler, and her build is much like the ones I used to utilize (and still do at times). It’s a balanced team with Robinson, Stevenson and Dobbins at running back and Hockenson at tight end. Olave is a huge breakout candidate, but Piacenti could have some wideout issues if Williams and Pittman struggle like they did in 2023. She also landed two good quarterbacks in Prescott and Jones, despite not taking one until Round 9. Piacenti also took some late shots on a few deep sleeper wideouts in Rice and Mingo.

Austin Ekeler fell the Robert Turbin with the seventh overall pick. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

7. Robert Turbin, Former NFL Running Back

1.7. Austin Ekeler, RB, Chargers

2.6. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins

3.7. Deebo Samuel, WR, 49ers

4.6. Miles Sanders, RB, Panthers

5.7. David Njoku, TE, Browns

6.6. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Jets

7.7. Christian Kirk, WR, Jaguars

8.6. Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens

9.7. Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seahawks

10.6. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins

11.7. Geno Smith, QB, Seahawks

12.6. Deuce Vaughn, RB, Cowboys

13.7. Jets defense

14.6. Michael Mayer, TE, Raiders

15.7. Jake Elliott, K, Eagles

Notes: Turbin landed Ekeler at No. 7 overall, so he had a nice start. He followed up his backfield with Sanders and Charbonnet, which could be problematic (but I’m not a fan of the former as an RB2). His wideouts should be solid with Waddle, Samuel and Kirk, and I like taking a chance on Flowers as a WR4. I think Turbin reached for Njoku and Rodgers, but he must like them both more than the field and he went and got his guys. Taking three quarterbacks in a one-quarterback league feels heavy, too, so he might want to deal one of them during the regular season.

8. Dan Falkenheim, Sports Illustrated

1.8. Stefon Diggs, WR, Bills

2.5. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions

3.8. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions

4.5. Breece Hall, RB, Jets

5.8. Drake London, WR, Falcons

6.5. D’Andre Swift, RB, Eagles

7.8. Diontae Johnson, WR, Steelers

8.5. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Steelers

9.8. Quentin Johnston, WR, Chargers

10.5. Anthony Richardson, QB, Colts

11.8. Jared Goff, QB, Lions

12.5. Jeff Wilson, Jr., RB, Dolphins

13.8. Jalin Hyatt, WR, Giants

14.5. Bills defense

15.8. Cameron Dicker, K, Chargers

Notes: This roster is a balanced one with a strong trio of fantasy receivers in Diggs, St. Brown and London (Falkenheim also landed Johnson as his WR4). His running backs aren’t as strong, but Gibbs, Hall and Swift aren’t the worst trio. Freiermuth is a fine yet unexciting starting tight end, and Falkenheim will have to hope Richardson meets high expectations while Goff duplicates his success of 2022.

9. Kyle Wood, Sports Illustrated

1.9. Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs

2.2. Davante Adams, WR, Raiders

3.9. Josh Allen, QB, Bills

4.2. Kenneth Walker, RB, Seahawks

5.9. Alexander Mattison, RB, Vikings

6.2. Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers

7.9. James Conner, RB, Cardinals

8.2. Brandin Cooks, WR, Cowboys

9.9. Treylon Burks, WR, Titans

10.2. Elijah Mitchell, RB, 49ers

11.9. Rashod Bateman, WR, Ravens

12.2. Raheem Mostert, RB, Dolphins

13.9. Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Browns

14.2. Ravens defense

15.9. Jason Sanders, K, Dolphins

Notes: Wood started his build with Kelce and followed up with two studs at their respective positions, Adams and Allen. He then went to the runners, grabbing the trio of Walker, Mattison and Conner with three of his next four picks. Not bad when you didn’t draft a back until Round 4. Wood might have some issues at wide receiver if Godwin and Cooks don’t exceed expectations, but having Kelce and Allen at the top should help mask any roster weaknesses. This should be a playoff team.

Saquon Barkley could be a bargain at No. 10.

10. Craig Ellenport, Sports Illustrated

1.10. Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants

2.3. Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets

3.10. Najee Harris, RB, Steelers

4.3. Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals

5.10. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers

6.3. Evan Engram, TE, Jaguars

7.10. Khalil Herbert, RB, Bears

8.3. Skyy Moore, WR, Chiefs

9.10. Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos

10.3. Jameson Williams, WR, Lions

11.10. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills

12.3. Kenny Pickett, QB, Steelers

13.10. Tyler Allgeier, RB, Falcons

14.3. Eagles defense

15.10. Graham Gano, K, Giants

Notes: Ellenport started his build with Barkley, who fell down to 10th overall. That could be a nice bargain. He later drafted Harris and Herbert, but his backfield depth could be an issue (he only drafted four). Burrow will be solid at quarterback as he always is, and Pickett is my favorite quarterback sleeper this season. Wilson is a nice WR1 and Aiyuk has high WR2 upside, but he’ll need one of Moore, Sutton or Williams (suspended for the first six games) to exceed expectations. Engram in the sixth round was a reach (he was sniped on Kyle Pitts the pick before), so Kincaid will have to make some noise for his tight ends to be productive.

11. Dellin Betances, Former MLB Pitcher

1.11. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys

2.2. Tony Pollard, RB, Cowboys

3.11. Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers

4.2. Aaron Jones, RB, Packers

5.11. Christian Watson, WR, Packers

6.2. Kyle Pitts, TE, Falcons

7.11. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts

8.2. Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings

9.11. Elijah Moore, WR, Browns

10.2. Deshaun Watson, QB, Browns

11.11. De’Von Achane, RB, Dolphins

12.2. Rashaad Penny, RB, Eagles

13.11. Justin Tucker, K, Ravens

14.2. Derek Carr, QB, Saints

15.11. Patriots defense

Notes: The former Yankee took two Cowboys in his first two picks, grabbing Lamb and Pollard. That’s my kind of fantasy manager! He built a nice receivers room with Allen, Watson and Addison behind Lamb. He also added a nice sleeper in Moore. His backs behind Pollard are Jones and Taylor, who of course is going to miss the first four games. If Taylor returns to his previous form upon his return, this backfield will be sick. That is a big if, of course. Betances also grabbed some late fliers in Achane and Penny. Pitts is a risk-reward tight end as a sixth rounder.

12. Lindsay Rhodes, SiriusXM Radio

1.12. A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles

2.1. Nick Chubb, RB, Browns

3.12. Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals

4.1. Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens

5.12. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks

6.1. Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles

7.12. Jahan Dotson, WR, Commanders

8.1. Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers

9.12. Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers

10.1. Adam Thielen, WR, Panthers

11.12. Damien Harris, RB, Bills

12.1. Romeo Doubs, WR, Packers

13.12. Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals

14.1. Daniel Carlson, K, Raiders

15.12. Jaguars defense

Notes: Rhodes had a nice start to her build, grabbing Brown, Chubb, Mixon and Jackson. That’s a nice start. Her backfield depth wanes after that, though, with only Warren and Harris behind them. Her wideouts could be an asset behind Brown with Lockett, sleeper Dotson and Evans, who has fallen into the eighth round even in a 12-team league. I do like the addition of Doubs as a late lottery ticket, and grabbing Murray as a backup quarterback makes sense (he can go in an injured spot).

