Baker Mayfield, QB, Buccaneers Kim Klement/USA Today Sports Tampa Bay’s first depth chart listed Mayfield “or” Kyle Trask at QB1, an indication that neither player has pulled ahead in the fight to replace Tom Brady. Head coach Todd Bowles said Mayfield will start the team’s first preseason game against the Steelers on Friday and Trask will start Week 2 versus the Jets. Mayfield, the first overall pick in 2018, is onto his fourth team in three years while Trask, a 2021 second-round pick has only appeared in one game across two seasons. Whoever wins the job will be a marked downgrade from Brady, but it’s still a hugely important battle for fantasy purposes given its obvious impact on Rachaad White (RB24), Chris Godwin (WR27) and Mike Evans (WR30).

Clayton Tune, QB, Cardinals Colt McCoy will play Friday night against the Broncos, per coach Jonathan Gannon, but Tune is apparently making a case to be the team’s Week 1 starter. Tune, a fifth-round rookie, threw for over 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns in his final year at Houston and he’s been dubbed one of the standouts in training camp. The winner of the McCoy-Tune battle will only hold the job until Kyler Murray returns from a torn ACL, though. It’s unclear what the snap distribution will be between McCoy and Tune in the first preseason game and beyond but this battle certainly matters for James Conner (RB23) and Marquise Brown (WR34) as long as Murray is sidelined.

Tank Bigsby, RB, Jaguars Bigsby’s stock has steadily risen as he’s impressed in training camp with highlight plays and preseason might provide Bigsby an even larger stage to shine on against the Cowboys on Saturday. However, Jacksonville’s coaching staff recently pumped the brakes on the idea of the rookie eating into Travis Etienne Jr.’s workload. “No, I think you’ve still got to be careful with how much you expand his role,” head coach Doug Pederson said earlier this week. “I think he’s done a nice job so far, there’s still some learning to do and some growing to do as a rookie.” Bigsby, who was selected in the third round out of Auburn, was listed ahead of JaMycal Hasty on the team’s first depth chart and behind Etienne. He’s currently coming off the board outside the top 150 (RB51) many rounds after Etienne (RB13).

Marvin Mims, WR, Broncos Denver traded up in the second round to select Mims, an early indication Sean Payton had an affinity for the Oklahoma product. And after Tim Patrick was lost for the year to an Achilles tear, Mims’s role as a deep threat became even more important. Mims is currently the WR3 on the depth chart behind Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton and is also listed as the starting kick and punt returner. He should get his first game action Friday against the Cardinals. Russell Wilson is going to play in Friday’s game — he did not appear in any preseason games in 2022, his first year with the Broncos — so fans will get a chance to see Wilson look for Mims downfield. Mims (WR81) is going at a steep discount compared to Jeudy (WR23) and Sutton (WR44).