Israel’s far-right national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir has landed in the US for a speaking tour and meetings with Jewish leaders and government officials, the Times of Israel reported on Monday.

Ben Gvir had been deemed unwelcome in the country under the Biden administration after it sanctioned violent Israeli settlers in the West Bank, whom Ben Gvir supports.

Under the Trump administration, the sanctions have been lifted.

Now, according to Haaretz, Ben Gvir’s delegation will include an Israeli settler who had been previously detained by Israel’s internal security service for his attacks on Palestinians.

While it remains unclear exactly which government officials the minister will be meeting in the US, he is speaking at two events hosted by the Jewish society Shabtai, located at Yale University.

Ben Gvir is also participating in a fundraiser in Brooklyn, New York hosted by Bais Shmuel Chabad to“gain behind-the-scenes insight into the fight for Jewish sovereignty over all the Land of Israel and the push for victory through strength at the highest levels of government,” the Times of Israel reported.