In life, Ozzy Osbourne was dubbed “The Prince of Darkness.” And as word of his death Tuesday spread, rock’s royalty bid farewell to the irrepressible Black Sabbath singer.

“He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods — a true legend,” Elton John posted on Instagram. “He was also one of the funniest people I’ve ever met.”

Another British singer with a distinctive voice and offbeat sense of humor, Rod Stewart, also weighed-in with condolences.

“Bye, bye Ozzy,” Stewart posted on Instagram. “I’ll see you up there — later than sooner.”

Osbourne was an avid Beatles fan and credited the Fab Four with inspiring his musical career. The official X page of the late Beatles great John Lennon sent a bit of love Osbourne’s way by simply posting “OZZY” accompanied by a black heart.

“Farewell to the Prince of Darkness,” the official X page of the late guitar god Jimi Hendrix posted.

Heavy metal singers Osbourne inspired like David Coverdale, formerly of Deep Purple and Whitesnake, Vince Neil of Motley Crue, Dee Snider of Twister Sister, and David Draiman of Disturbed, who referred to Ozzy as “my dear teacher,” also paid their respects online.

So did other masters like heavy metal like Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of Kiss as well as ground-breaking rappers like ICE T and Flavor Flav.

“Man,,, real heart broken over the passing of OZZY OSBOURNE,” Flavor Flav posted.

There were also bipartisan expressions of grief from prominent U.S. politicians.

“Ozzy Osbourne was a man of multitudes: larger-than-life, yet honestly human,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, posted.

Rep. Victoria Spartz, a Republican from Indiana, who posted photos of herself and her family on X with Osbourne.

“Ozzy was a true pioneer of heavy metal and an enduring symbol of the rebellious, freedom-loving spirit that resonates across our nation and throughout the world,” Spartz wrote. “He will be missed.”

Osbourne gained a whole new generation of fans when he and his madcap family became the subject of a reality TV show called, appropriately enough, “The Osbournes.”

It ran on MTV from 2002 through 2005 and that, coupled with his heavy metal showmanship, earned him a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Fittingly for a rock icon who came from the bleakest corner of Birmingham, England, it was placed on Hollywood Boulevard in front of the Ripley’s Believe It or Not Museum. And as word of Osbourne’s death spread, flowers were placed on the star and fans stopped to pay their condolences.

“Ozzy Osbourne was more than a rock legend—he was a cultural icon who reshaped music and defied expectations,” Ana Martinez, who is the producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a statement. “His star on the Walk of Fame will now shine even brighter as fans from around the world come to honor his incredible legacy. He will be deeply missed.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.