Spoiler Alert: It Was All a Dream

Let’s just start with the end, why don’t we? Though the first part of Dot’s story, Gator’s (Joe Keery) accidental homicide, and Wayne Lyon’s (David Rysdahl) very generous car transaction all take place in the real world, everything that happens to Dot after she receives her pancakes at a roadside diner is a dream. And this episode doesn’t make much of an attempt to hide that fact, honestly.

Watching “Linda” on a second viewing, you notice some telltale signs of artifice. The moment that the server gently places the smiley-face pancake in front of Dot (contrasted with how the rude server slams the pancake plate down later in actuality) is accompanied by a “whooshing” sound from the score, suggesting that the exhausted Dot has fallen asleep and been whisked away to dreamland.

Additionally, like a famous “Dorothy” before her, Dot incorporates some elements from the real world into her dream. The last song playing in her red Kia before she falls asleep is James and Bobby Purify’s “I’m Your Puppet,” setting up Camp Utopia’s very literal puppet shows. Also, Dot sees a recipe for a chicken piccata hanging up on the diner’s cork board and that’s what she eats for her only meal among the Lindas.

Viewers can’t be blamed for initially thinking the events at Camp Utopia are real. After all, an entire community of domestic abuse survivors recovering together under the same name is the kind of darkly whimsical storytelling the show has been known to enjoy. In this case though, it’s more important for Fargo to delve into Dorothy’s psyche rather than what’s going on with all the Lindas.

Finding Out Dorothy’s Tragic Backstory

The real purpose of “Linda” isn’t just to have a wacky adventure with a bunch of Lindas but rather to better understand Dorothy’s backstory and the trauma she went through. Fargo, bless it, wants us to understand the horrific things that happened to Dot and empathize with her but it also probably doesn’t want to subject us to having to watch Jon Hamm groom and assault a teenager. Hence: the puppets.

As the Lindas (who, remember: are all in Dot’s head and are therefore part of Dot’s conscious) understand, art is a vehicle to reconcile two versions of the truth. And Dot indeed has two versions of the truth rattling around in her head. One version is that Roy Tillman’s first wife Linda (called “Saint Linda” by the other Lindas at Camp Utopia) was a willing accomplice who brought Dot into Roy’s orbit knowing that her would fixate on the pretty young girl and finally release Linda herself from a life of abuse. The other version is that Linda, herself, was a victim too. Dot has never been able to reconcile this, so she makes her puppets and puts on a show.