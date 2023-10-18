Fans of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, the 2011 hit film directed by Zoya Akhtar, are in for a treat as Farhan Akhtar, who played one of the lead roles in the movie, has dropped a major hint about a possible sequel. Even Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol who also played lead actors, engaged in the conversation leaving fans excited for the possible sequel.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a cult classic that revolves around the lives of three childhood friends who embark on a bachelor trip to Spain before Kabir’s wedding. The film showcases their adventures, fears, and self-discovery as they bond over various experiences. The film was praised for its engaging storyline, stunning locations, and stellar performances by the lead actors. The film also featured Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin, and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles.

Farhan Akhtar’s post hinting at a possible sequel

Farhan Akhtar shared a selfie on Instagram, sporting a look similar to his character Imraan from the film, and asked Zoya if the “Bwoys” should head on another road trip. His co-stars Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol, who played Arjun and Kabir respectively, were quick to respond with enthusiasm and excitement. Zoya also joined in the fun and said that her “Bagwati” is packed.

Fans react to Farhan’s post

Farhan’s post has sparked a lot of speculation and excitement among the fans, who are eagerly waiting for an official confirmation on the sequel.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 is one of the most awaited sequels in Bollywood and fans are hoping that it will be as entertaining and inspiring as the first one. However, there is no official announcement or confirmation from the makers or the actors yet. Until then, fans can only keep their fingers crossed and hope that their favourite trio will reunite for another epic road trip soon.

Here are everyone’s comments on the post:

