The announcement of Don 3 with Ranveer Singh as the new lead actor has sparked mixed reactions from the fans of the franchise. While some are excited to see Ranveer take on the iconic role of Don, others are disappointed that Shah Rukh Khan, who played the character in the previous two films, has been replaced. The original Don was portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan in the 1978 film directed by Chandra Barot.

Farhan Akhtar, director, said Don 3 has been brewing in his mind for a while, “Pretty much since the end of Don 2, there’s been this question ‘When is Don 3 coming?’ Even if I didn’t want to think about it, I was forced to think about it. So, somewhere in the back of my mind, there was a little pot kept on a stove. And about two and a half years ago, there was an idea that felt like this could be the one, so I started working on it, and here we are today.”

Farhan Akhtar On Ranveer Singh Playing Don

Don 3 has been facing a lot of backlash online, since the audience doesn’t think he can fill in the shoes of Shah Rukh Khan, who has had reprised the role very successfully in last two Don films.

However, Farhan Akhtar, who is the director and producer of Don 3, has no doubts about Ranveer’s ability to deliver a ‘slamming’ performance in the film, “Ranveer has proved himself to be a really good actor and a versatile actor. So, I’m not worried and he shouldn’t be either. I can say that without a shadow of a doubt, he’s going to give an absolutely slamming performance in the film. It’s natural for people to react in this way. In 2006, everybody said ‘How can you touch Mr Bachchan’s Don?’ and how would Shah Rukh play the role. So, it’s understandable. People have emotional connections to certain films, certain songs, and certain people, and you cannot deny that. You can’t diminish it by pretending it doesn’t exist. You have to respect it. And I respect everyone’s feelings towards Don. The people who have been disappointed, I respect their feelings, the people who are excited, I respect their feelings. My focus is to make a good film and hopefully, people will come in and love it, like they loved the one in 2006.”

Ranveer Singh also had penned down a note after receiving the backlash, on how he has been a fan of Don since childhood and hopes to fill in the big shoes of Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Farhan Akhtar On Him as A Director And Female Lead In Don 3

On asking how much pressure is he feeling as a director on Don 3, Farhan added, “Maybe I’m a sucker for pain. I did it once before, in 2006, and I wanted that feeling to come back so I’m doing it again (laughs). But jokes aside, as a filmmaker, I have to stay focused on what I want to make. There will be all sorts of feelings and reactions but that cannot dictate what I’m going to do next.”

There have been rumours of Kiara Advani or Kriti Sanon playing the leading lady. When asked who would be taking up the role of Jungli Billi in Don 3, after Zeenat Aman and Priyanka Chopra, he said “Well, all of it is a work in progress. I’ve never been someone who keeps my cards so close to my chest. I’m happy to let everybody know but I don’t want to throw a name out there which isn’t true.”

