Shah Rukh Khan has made the decision to step away from the Don franchise, as he now prefers to focus on commercial films with a wider audience appeal. Due to this, director Farhan Akhtar has chosen to reboot the franchise with a young star from the new generation. Ranveer Singh has been selected to play the third generation of Don, following the iconic portrayals by Amitabh Bachchan and SRK. An announcement video featuring Ranveer has already been filmed, and the makers plan to officially announce the news when the time is right.

Farhan Akhtar Prepares to Introduce Ranveer Singh as the Fresh Face of Don

According to Pinkvilla, the announcement of Don 3 was initially planned to coincide with the success of Ranveer Singh’s film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Now, the latest buzz is that that Farhan Akhtar is ready to unveil Don 3. The highly anticipated teaser of the movie will make its digital debut within next 2-3 days ahead of its theatrical release. The team is thrilled to introduce Ranveer Singh as the new Don, catering to the younger generation of moviegoers. Ranveer will sport an uber-cool look, adding a fresh perspective to the iconic character of Don.

Don 3 Teaser To Screen in Cinema Halls with Gadar 2

During the Independence Day week, the mentioned Don 3 teaser will be shown in cinema halls alongside the release of Gadar 2. Gadar 2, which is an action film, is expected to rake in massive numbers at the box office. Farhan Akhtar and his team have expressed their eagerness to showcase the Don 3 teaser in various national theater chains across the country. Moreover, there are plans to screen the same teaser during the screenings of Ranveer Singh’s upcoming movie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 as well.

Shooting for Don 3

Ranveer Singh is set to commence shooting for Don 3 after the completion of his Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s project, Baiju Bawra which is likely to be in second half of 2024. If all goes as planned, Don 3 could be a significant release for Ranveer in 2025.

