A 74-year-old retired banker died after falling from the 14th floor of a residential building in Faridabad’s Sector 88 on Tuesday morning. Khulwant Singh, who was watering plants, stepped onto a rusted portion of an iron bridge between two towers. The structure gave way and he fell straight to the ground.

Police said Singh landed face down and suffered severe injuries. His hands and head were severed due to the impact. The incident happened around 8:30am at RPS Savana society, where the bridge connected Towers 8 and 9.

Originally from Himachal Pradesh, Singh had been living with his son, an IT engineer, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren after his wife’s death. He had two daughters who live abroad. The bridge was originally meant for emergency use but had been turned into a small garden by some residents.

Police officers said the iron bridge was rusted due to frequent watering of plants and rain. “The mix of water from pots and weather caused the bridge to weaken,” said Arvind, SHO of BPTP police station.

Singh’s family has filed a complaint, saying the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) failed to maintain the bridge. Police are now investigating whether there was negligence by the society’s management.

Other residents also raised concerns. “We’ve been complaining about construction and maintenance problems for years,” said one of them. A member of the RWA said residents were told not to keep pots on the bridge. Police are questioning RWA members and checking for other safety risks in the society.Inputs from TOI

