The National Wildlife Federation conducted a survey of more than 500 farmers in December 2024. The vast majority of those surveyed “value voluntary conservation programs and want to see Congress increase their funding,” according to the group.

It’s not shocking. Many argue that farmers are the original conservationists.

Results of the survey include:

75% said they support an increase in long-term funding for voluntary conservation programs;

84% want Congress to pass the Farm Bill as soon as possible;

78% support an incentive-based program that would help farmers and ranchers conserve grasslands;

67% support increasing the acres available in the Conservation Reserve Program.

With the majority of land in this country held by private landowners, some of the programs to save wildlife and their habitats must be tailored to farms and ranches.

The good news? Farmers are supportive.