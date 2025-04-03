More than 1,700 farms on the outskirts of English towns and cities have disappeared since 2010, according to a groundbreaking report published by CPRE, the countryside charity.

The report reveals that productive agricultural land surrounding urban areas – land that could feed local communities and provide environmental benefits – is rapidly being lost from farming.

The loss equates to 56,000 hectares of farmland, an area similar in size to the city of Leeds, and represents a critical loss for both food security and environmental sustainability.

While the areas studied in the report represent just 11.3% of UK agricultural land, they produce an outsize proportion of foods including wheat (20.6%), oats (20.6%), barley (20%), potatoes (14.3%) and milk (13.3%).

These farms not only provide food security but also serve as essential green buffers that support local ecosystems, reduce food miles, and contribute £3.3 billion annually to the UK economy.

This crisis comes amid further uncertainty for the agricultural sector, following Defra’s recent announcement that the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) scheme would be paused. This key post-Brexit payment programme was designed to reward farmers for environmental stewardship. It was halted abruptly last month, leaving many farmers without crucial financial support.

CPRE’s new report follows its earlier research that showed how 14,000 hectares of England’s most productive farmland have been lost to development since 2010, 60% of what remains is at high risk of flooding, and climate data from the 1940s is still being used to classify the quality of UK agricultural land.

Graeme Willis, agricultural lead at CPRE, said:

“Farms around our towns and cities produce vital quantities of food but are disappearing at an alarming rate. Every hectare of farmland lost is more than just a statistical decline, it’s an erosion of our countryside and our fundamental national resilience.

“Farmers are being asked to produce sustainable food, protect biodiversity, improve soil health and combat climate change – all while facing unprecedented economic challenges and pressures from development. Without proper support systems in place, we risk losing not just farms close to towns and cities but doing serious damage to the UK agricultural sector overall.