So if your wardrobe needs an upgrade ready for the warm weather, then you’ve come to the right place.

We previously saw shoppers go mad for Uniqlo’s ‘puffy’ bag and the new spring dress, but now, fashionistas are scrambling to get their hands on the new crinkle cotton tiered skirts.

Uniqlo Europe took to social media to give shoppers a close-up look at the new skirts, which are perfect for sunny days and have been described as the ‘skirts of the summer’.

Showing off the stunning skirts, the chain posted a short clip with the caption ‘Comfortable AND cute? The perfect combo.’

The much-loved retailer then beamed: “The boho summer era begins with our new favourite skirt.

“It has an elasticated waist, a flattering tiered design.

“Cool and comfortable crepe fabric and it comes with its own lining!”

The retailer urged shoppers: “This is your sign, run!”

The long skirt comes in four stunning colours – green, beige, white and black.

It’s cool and comfortable, with a stylish, textured surface.

The flattering tiered design and volumed hem offers a balanced silhouette, which is sure to turn heads this summer.

It’s perfect paired with flip flops or trainers for a warm day out and not only this, but it can be styled up or dressed down too.

Whilst it’s great for a picnic in the park with the girls, it can also be styled with chunky jewellery and heeled sandals for an evening out too.

Sizes range from an XXS to an XXL, making it great for a variety of different body shapes.

Its priced at £34.90, but sizes are selling out fast.

Particularly if you’re interested in the skirt in white or black, you’ll need to be fast if you want to nab yourself one.

FASHION FANS RAVE

The TikTok clip, which was posted under the username @uniqloeurope, has clearly left many open-mouthed, as it has quickly amassed 157,400 views in just three days.

Fashion fans were stunned by the new skirts and many took to the comments to express this.

One person said: “Obsessed!”

Another added: “I need it.”

I have the green one and I love it! TikTok user

A third commented: “You need to make this in baby pink.”

Meanwhile, Uniqlo shoppers who have already got their hands on the summer skirt were eager to share this.

One shopper wrote: “I have the green one and I love it!! So cute.”

Whilst another chimed in: “I bought the black one.”

