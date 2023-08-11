Overwatch 2: Invasion has arrived. Experience all-new OW2 Invasion story missions, a new support hero, new skins and cosmetic rewards, and all-new ways to play. Read on for an exclusive look at the new map, Suravasa, a beautiful garden sanctuary in the heart of India, and everything it has to offer.

Discover the exotic gardens of Suravasa

Overwatch 2 already features beautiful temple locations like Nepal, Ayutthaya, and Busan, but it is the gardens of Suravasa, one of Overwatch’s largest and most intricate maps ever created, that will captivate your imagination.

A key element in the design of Suravasa is water. The map has more water-based environment art effects than any map in Overwatch 2. Woven through the environment art are paths lined with waterfalls, fountains, aqueducts, and ponds. Be careful to watch your step, though—you wouldn’t want to fall into the lagoons where the local alligators make their home.

Suravasa’s massive design is punctuated by its five distinct Flashpoints, each with their own look and feel-more on this below

Flashpoint brings non-stop action like never before

Overwatch 2 is not just about eliminating your opponents. There are four different game modes in the 5v5 action-packed gameplay of Overwatch 2, all completing different objectives. These can be as simple as pushing a payload or capturing an area of the map from your opponents. With Flashpoint, we’re taking many of the fun mechanics of our other game modes and creating a non-stop brawl that will test players at all skill levels. Teams will converge at a Flashpoint and try to capture it before the opponents. When a team does capture a Flashpoint, it will be a running firefight to the next one as it unlocks right away without stopping. Whoever can capture three Flashpoints first wins the match!

Suravasa and the Flashpoint game mode is now available in unranked today, with it also coming to Competitive Play coming at a later date.

Burst down your opponents with new Support hero Illari

Overwatch 2 features over 30 heroes across three roles, Tank heroes, which dominate the front line; Damage heroes, which flank and deal massive damage; and Support heroes, which help support their team with healing and utility. In Overwatch 2: Invasion, our newest Support hero, Illari, joins the ranks. What sets Illari apart from other supports is that she has a very damage-focused kit so that you can heal your team while dominating the opposition.

As the last survivor of a warrior group of protectors called the Inti, she taps into the power of the sun to strike down enemies and support her allies.

Equipped with a powerful Solar Rifle, she fires a beam of sunlight that can do powerful precision damage but can also heal her allies. She can also deploy her Healing Pylon, which can keep nearby allies alive on the objective or in tight chokeholds. If she needs to escape a dangerous situation, her Outburst ability will knock back opponents and propel herself to safety.

Every hero also has an ultimate ability, which you build up during gameplay, which can change the course of a match at the right moment. So when things get intense, her Captive Sun ultimate ability fires a massive ball of solar energy, which will leave opponents Sun Struck, making them vulnerable to lethal explosions if they take too much damage. Skilled players can combine Captive Sun with their teammates’ ultimates to create lethal combos that will send the entire opposing team back to the spawn room.

When you first play Overwatch 2, you’ll have access to a selection of heroes to jump into battle with, but you can unlock Illari instantly with the Invasion Premium Battle Pass for 1,000 OW Coins, now available in the in-game shop. If you are new to Overwatch 2, you can also unlock Illari with the Complete Hero Collection, which grants access to every hero in the game instantly, including all Overwatch 2 heroes along with 3 Legendary skins and 3 Epic skins for select heroes, 1,000 Overwatch Coins for the in-game shop and 1,500 credits to unlock more cosmetics in the Hero Gallery.

Answer the call in the latest chapter of the Overwatch 2 story

When you have conquered your opponents through the markets and temples of Suravasa, and you’re looking for a new challenge, you can team up with your friends to take part in the all-new OW2 Invasion story missions. Throughout the exciting co-op campaign, you’ll face swarms of Null Sector bots as you fight through three missions across the cities of Rio de Janeiro, Toronto, and Gothenburg, all while progressing through the rich lore and story of Overwatch 2. Challenge yourself against powerful enemies like the Stalker and the Artillery war bots and earn new rewards as you complete the challenges for each mission.

You can answer the call with the Overwatch 2: Invasion Bundle available at PlayStation Store, which includes access to all Invasion story missions and 1,000 Overwatch Coins. Completing each of the Invasion story missions unlocks a new Legendary skin and access to Sojourn as a playable hero in your PVP games. You can also upgrade to the OW2 Invasion Ultimate Bundle, including Null Sector-themed Legendary skins for Cassidy and Kiriko, and the Invasion Premium Battle Pass, featuring 80 tiers of rewards to level up your look.

Challenge yourself in the King’s Row: Underworld co-op event

OW2: Invasion also features a brand new free-to-play co-op event available for a limited time only, King’s Row: Underworld. Free to play for everyone, join your friends and work to stop Null Sector from taking over the Omnic Underworld in King’s Row. It will be up to you to reactivate and bring the combat-modified TS-1 push bot to the bunkers that hold innocent Omnics hostage. Just be ready to handle waves of Null Sector forces, including a powerful new support unit that will keep devastating OR-14 attack bots repaired from your attacks. The fun doesn’t end after your first completion; you’ll be jumping back in every week for new challenges, heroes, and ways to play that update weekly throughout the Underworld event live through September 4.

Overwatch 2 is free-to-play, as are the PvP matches and the new King’s Row: Underworld event. Answer the call and save the world today. Available on PS5 and PS4.